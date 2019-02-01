Mala stall in Yishun coffeeshop sells ‘lots of meat’, vegetables & 2 servings of maggie for S$8
Wow.
Plenty of Singaporeans are flocking to coffee shops for their mala xiang guo (literally “fragrant wok”) fix.
As it is, Facebook user Benjamin Cheah has found a stall in Yishun that has perhaps one of the most value-for-money portions out there.
Cheah raved about the stall in a Facebook post on April 16, 2019:
According to Cheah, S$8 got him two servings of maggie, lots of meat, as well as vegetables and potatoes.
The serving sounds big enough to feed two moderately hungry people.
In case you can’t see the photo:
The average price for a similar serving is an estimated S$10-S$12.
A Google search shows that the stall is likely from BGAIN 293 Eating House, which also sells duck rice, Hokkien mee, fish soup, and more.
Sadly, there are no further reviews of the stall available online.
Nonetheless, you can check out the environment and other stalls at their location page here.
Address:
BGAIN 293 Eating House
293 Yishun Street 22 #01-207, Singapore 760293
Top image via Benjamin Cheah/Facebook
