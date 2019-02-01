fbpx

Jewel Changi’s Nike duplex is largest in Southeast Asia, lets you customise products

Maybe do it, but only if you want, no pressure.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 11, 07:13 pm

Jewel Changi Airport has quite the array of food available for many a weary traveller.

They also have quite the sneaker collection as well, namely in the form of a duplex.

Here it is.

Image by Mandy

It has two stories.

Image by Mandy

Here are some of the sneakers and other Nike products.

Image by Mandy

Here’s the customisation available for customers.

Image by Mandy
Image by Mandy
Image by Mandy

Cool.

Images by Mandy

