Chan Chun Sing addresses concerns over integrity of public service

At the Administrative Service Dinner and Promotion Ceremony on April 16, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said that public servants never need to fear the consequences of their actions — as long as they carry out their duties conscientiously, without fear or favour.

Chan added that it is his duty to take the public pressure as a political office-holder, so that the public service can do its job properly without undue public or short term pressures, and have the confidence and latitude to try new ideas.

He made these comments as part of his speech to 300 public servants who were present at the ceremony.

A total of 13 officers were appointed to the administrative service and 59 were promoted.

In attendance as the guest-of-honour was Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Referencing recent lapses that have occurred and been reported on, Chan addressed some public concerns over the integrity of the public service.

Can the public service check itself?

In his speech, Chan mentioned that there were some opportunists and well-intentioned people who asked him if the public service can check itself and identify potential blind spots.

He was also asked if members of the public can trust the public service to take responsibility for their own mistakes.

Chan shared that to be able to do so, the public servants cannot presume that they have the best ideas, necessary technical skills or can complete any task alone.

There is a need to build a diverse team, so as to be resilient to such corrosion.

Chan urged the public service departments to review the selection process and the way in which potential leaders are cultivated.

He said that the public service has a very refined system to select and promote officers.

The more impeccable the system is, the higher the risk it is to measure officers with the same yardstick.

However, Chan also cautioned that if all officers are the same, the system will be fragile and brittle.

Public servants taking responsibility

Chan emphasised that it is his responsibility as a political office holder to “not second guess”, but to present strong proposals and collectively strategise what is of best interest to the nation and the people.

He described that the integrity of the public service means being honest about one’s strengths and flaws, and to acknowledge that one needs to do better.

It also means taking responsibility for one’s actions.

With regard to accountability, Chan said that when any mistakes are made, leaders of all levels are accountable for it.

However, he also stated that they do not “blame the whole world and ask who should (they) punish collectively or indiscriminately” when things go wrong.

He assured that as long as the officers perform their duties conscientiously, one should not worry about the consequences of their actions.

Leadership and team development is key

Chan and Teo have both just returned from the 7th Singapore-China Forum on Leadership at the China Executive Leadership Academy.

According to The Straits Times, Chan said at the forum that leadership and team development are key aspects of governance.

Chan said: “Leadership team development to govern well, is not something that can be left to chance.”

Efforts have to be made, he said, to build a cohesive team out of capable individuals that put the country’s interest before personal interest.

Using a Chinese proverb to illustrate this, Chan said “one strand does not equal a thread, nor does one tree a forest”.

Top photo from Chan Chun Sing’s Facebook