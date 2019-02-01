Burger King S’pore now selling truffle mayo fries, malty float & teh tarik pie

Burger King is now selling two new items and one returning item: Truffle mayo fries, malty float ‘gao’, and teh tarik pie respectively.

The three “Star Buys” were launched on April 9.

The truffle fries come for S$2.90, but there have been varying reviews of it so far.

One user found it “disappointing”:

While reviewer thought it was a “great combi”:

Besides fries, diners can also try the truffle mayo angus beef burger and truffle mayo tendergrill chicken burger, priced at S$10.80 for a value meal.

On the other hand, the malty float ‘gao’ (S$3.20) features chocolate soft serve on a malty drink.

Lastly, the teh tarik pie (S$1.20) is a returning item from 2018.

Note that the items are only available for a limited time.

Top image by Burger King, Mandy How