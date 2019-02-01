fbpx

Back
﻿

Burger King S’pore now selling truffle mayo fries, malty float & teh tarik pie

Only available for a limited time.

Mandy How | April 10, 06:04 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Burger King is now selling two new items and one returning item: Truffle mayo fries, malty float ‘gao’, and teh tarik pie respectively.

The three “Star Buys” were launched on April 9.

Image by Burger King

The truffle fries come for S$2.90, but there have been varying reviews of it so far.

One user found it “disappointing”:

While reviewer thought it was a “great combi”:

Besides fries, diners can also try the truffle mayo angus beef burger and truffle mayo tendergrill chicken burger, priced at S$10.80 for a value meal.

On the other hand, the malty float ‘gao’ (S$3.20) features chocolate soft serve on a malty drink.

Photo by Burger King

Lastly, the teh tarik pie (S$1.20) is a returning item from 2018.

Image by Mandy How
Image by Mandy How

Note that the items are only available for a limited time.

Top image by Burger King, Mandy How

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mahathir & Johor royalty showing who has more power over new Johor Chief Minister appointment

Whoever gets appointed eventually will have to contend with both sides.

April 10, 05:33 pm

Excited doggo on leash runs after car at Tuas South, doesn't stop running even as car speeds off

Kept chasing till the end.

April 10, 04:39 pm

Woman grabs scissors from nearby shop & attacks man at Bedok interchange in heated fight

Things escalated quickly.

April 10, 04:25 pm

S'pore Army gets its own anime opening video with Naruto track

Weed for weebs.

April 10, 04:11 pm

Seats still available for Avengers: Endgame April 24 opening day at several Golden Village screenings

No joy for scalpers.

April 10, 03:58 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close