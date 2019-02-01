Burger King S’pore now selling truffle mayo fries, malty float & teh tarik pie
Only available for a limited time.
Burger King is now selling two new items and one returning item: Truffle mayo fries, malty float ‘gao’, and teh tarik pie respectively.
The three “Star Buys” were launched on April 9.
The truffle fries come for S$2.90, but there have been varying reviews of it so far.
One user found it “disappointing”:
Truffle Mayo Fries ($2.90) from Burger King | 'Fast food' and 'Truffle fries' are probably two things that should never go together. After the disastrous Truffle / Salted Egg fries attempt from Mac's, BK's version didn't fare any better. The mayo flavour was way too overpowering and it tasted more like sour cream than anything else. To be fair, at least it smelled nicer than Mac's one. Disappointing 🙁 . #makandaydream #burgerking #burgerkingsg #serangoon #nex #fastfood #truffle #trufflemayo #truffefries #fries #burpple #burpplesg #sgfood #sgfoodies #sgfoodporn #sgeats #hungrygowhere #8dayseat #stfoodtrending #foodinsing
While reviewer thought it was a “great combi”:
Besides fries, diners can also try the truffle mayo angus beef burger and truffle mayo tendergrill chicken burger, priced at S$10.80 for a value meal.
On the other hand, the malty float ‘gao’ (S$3.20) features chocolate soft serve on a malty drink.
Lastly, the teh tarik pie (S$1.20) is a returning item from 2018.
Note that the items are only available for a limited time.
Top image by Burger King, Mandy How
