Bull didn’t actually escape dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang, just that it left its bullpen

A bull that was thought to have escaped from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang on Tuesday, April 9, is currently inside the farm itself, according to a report by CNA.

Bull was inside the farm

The report said that according to Manikandan, the owner of Viknesh Dairy Farm, the two-year-old bull had not escaped from the farm: “The cow did not escape; escape means go outside (onto the) road, go Jalan Besar, go to other places.”

“It did not go outside, it’s inside our farm.”

Rather, it had only left its pen.

CNA also reported that on Wednesday afternoon, there were at least 10 people searching for the bull in the area.

The bull that was allegedly missing was one of the 36 cows in the 7-acre farm.

Previously, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) wrote on Facebook to notify members of the public of the “escaped bull”, and advised them not to approach it if they spotted it.

Top image via avenueone.sg