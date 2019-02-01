fbpx

Bubble tea-flavoured popcorn available at Junction 8 FairPrice Finest for S$3.50

Cheaper than some bubble teas.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 7, 08:50 am

According to the Singapore Atrium Sales Facebook page, bubble tea-flavoured popcorn has been spotted at FairPrice Finest in Bishan’s Junction 8.

Comes in two flavours

The popcorn comes in a mix of milk tea and brown sugar pearl flavours.

It is imported from Taiwan and costs S$3.50 per container.

The container indicated that the flavour is a seasonal or limited edition of PopSmile popcorn.

PopSmile popcorn is made from non-GMO corn kernels.

Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales.
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales.

Cute container.

Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales.

This brand of popcorn is also available on RedMart at the same price:

Screenshot from Redmart.

(Editor’s note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly named the FairPrice outlet at Junction 8 FairPrice Xtra instead of FairPrice Finest. This has been amended.)

Top photo collage from Singapore Atrium Sales Facebook page

