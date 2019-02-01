Bubble tea-flavoured popcorn available at Junction 8 FairPrice Finest for S$3.50
Cheaper than some bubble teas.
According to the Singapore Atrium Sales Facebook page, bubble tea-flavoured popcorn has been spotted at FairPrice Finest in Bishan’s Junction 8.
Comes in two flavours
The popcorn comes in a mix of milk tea and brown sugar pearl flavours.
It is imported from Taiwan and costs S$3.50 per container.
The container indicated that the flavour is a seasonal or limited edition of PopSmile popcorn.
PopSmile popcorn is made from non-GMO corn kernels.
Cute container.
This brand of popcorn is also available on RedMart at the same price:
(Editor’s note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly named the FairPrice outlet at Junction 8 FairPrice Xtra instead of FairPrice Finest. This has been amended.)
Top photo collage from Singapore Atrium Sales Facebook page
