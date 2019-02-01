Bubble tea-flavoured popcorn available at Junction 8 FairPrice Finest for S$3.50

According to the Singapore Atrium Sales Facebook page, bubble tea-flavoured popcorn has been spotted at FairPrice Finest in Bishan’s Junction 8.

Comes in two flavours

The popcorn comes in a mix of milk tea and brown sugar pearl flavours.

It is imported from Taiwan and costs S$3.50 per container.

The container indicated that the flavour is a seasonal or limited edition of PopSmile popcorn.

PopSmile popcorn is made from non-GMO corn kernels.

Cute container.

This brand of popcorn is also available on RedMart at the same price:

(Editor’s note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly named the FairPrice outlet at Junction 8 FairPrice Xtra instead of FairPrice Finest. This has been amended.)

Top photo collage from Singapore Atrium Sales Facebook page