Bubble tea croissants by BrotherBird now available in S’pore

The bubble tea craze is still going strong in Singapore.

Advertisement

And it’s only getting better.

BrotherBird, a home-grown brand known for their fried mochi doughnuts and flakey croissants, is now selling Boba Croissants.

At S$5 each, the pastry has milk tea custard and pearls stuffed in its layers.

However, this only comes as part of their weekend bakes.

That is not the only bubble tea pastry that BrotherBird has had.

Advertisement

Other variations include the Brown Sugar Boba Milk Mochi Croissant, Taro Boba Milk Tea Croissant, and Oolong Boba Milk Tea Mochi Croissant, and Matcha Boba Milk Mochi Croissant.

Advertisement

The bakery has three outlets: CT Hub (Lavender), Djitsun Mall (Bedok), and Stateland Coffeehouse (Bugis).

You can check out their Facebook pages for the weekend line-up.

Note that they frequently sell out early, so head down early if you wanna get some.

Address and Weekend Opening Hours

CT Hub

114 Lavender Street #01-05, Singapore 338729

8:30am -3.30pm

Stateland Coffeehouse

32A Bali Ln, Singapore 189868

10am – 10pm

Bakehouse East @ Djitsun Mall

445 Bedok North Street 1 Level 1, Singapore 469661

12:30pm – 8:30pm

Advertisement

Top image via BrotherBird