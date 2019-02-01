Bubble tea croissants by BrotherBird now available in S’pore

Events
Upsurge
The bubble tea craze is still going strong in Singapore.
Bubble tea-flavoured popcorn available at Junction 8 FairPrice Finest for S$3.50
And it’s only getting better.
BrotherBird, a home-grown brand known for their fried mochi doughnuts and flakey croissants, is now selling Boba Croissants.
At S$5 each, the pastry has milk tea custard and pearls stuffed in its layers.
However, this only comes as part of their weekend bakes.
That is not the only bubble tea pastry that BrotherBird has had.
Other variations include the Brown Sugar Boba Milk Mochi Croissant, Taro Boba Milk Tea Croissant, and Oolong Boba Milk Tea Mochi Croissant, and Matcha Boba Milk Mochi Croissant.
[WEEKEND SPECIALS] Brown Sugar Boba Milk Mochi Croissant 【黑糖波霸·可颂】 • Brown Sugar Custurd with homemade Brown Sugar Pearls, filled generously in all-time fav Original Mochi Croissant. *Available only in the weekends. • Christmas Box 6-item LINEUP (01/12 – 31/12): 1. Original Mochi Croissant 2. Rose & Raspberry w. Lychee Mochi Croissant 3. Peppermint Fudge Croissant Roll 4. Caramelized Brown Sugar Mochi Kouign Amann 5. Christmas Fruit Cake Mochi Kouign Amann 6. Matcha "Kit-Kat" Pain au Chocolat • Available starting this weekend in all Bakehouses: (1) Bakehouse EAST @ Djitsun Mall (Bedok) (2) Bakehouse CT Hub 2 "drive-thru" (Lavender) (3) Bakehouse dine-in/retail rack @stateland_coffeehouse (Bugis) • whatsapp @ 92964997 to request for order form, to reserve in advance & collect at chosen time.
[Weekend Specials] – this coming Sat & Sun 🙌🏻 TARO BOBA MILK TEA MOCHI CROISSANT (filled with homemade brown sugar pearls) • Available at all Bakehouses this coming weekend: 1. Bakehouse EAST – Djitsun Mall (Bedok) 2. Bakehouse CT Hub 2 "drive-thru" (Lavender) 3. Bakehouse Retail & Dine-in @ Stateland Cafe (Bugis) • BAKING NEWS – [Brotherbird Bakehouse Dine-In Menu Launch in the East] East-Siders, get ready for full-scale Brotherbird Menu Launch! • [Launch Details] Location: Bakehouse EAST – Djitsun Mall (Bedok) • [Dine-In Menu Item] includes: 1. Cookie Butter Softserve 2. Mochi Croissants 3. Fried Mochi Donut with Softserve 4. Fried Mochi Burst with Softserve (Salted Egg Burst / Earl Grey Burst) • [Croissants Lineup available] 1. Original Mochi Croissant ($3) 2. Matcha Kit Kat Pain au Chocolat ($4) 3. Cookies & Cream Croissant Roll ($5) [NEW] 4. Rose & Raspberry with Lychee Mochi Croissant ($5) 5. Brown Sugar Mochi Kouign Amann ($4) 6. Maple & Pecans Mochi Kouign Amann ($4) [NEW] [Weekend Specials] (15th & 16th Dec) • 7. Taro Boba Milk Tea Mochi Croissant (filled with homemade brown sugar boba) ($5) [NEW] • [Reservations] Whatsapp @ 92964997 to reserve & pick-up at all Bekhouse locations.
[Weekends Special!] The bubble tea craze was one thing I didn’t see coming – it’s come to a point where bake shops are stuffing bubble tea pearls into croissants! 😧 . But it’s not too shabby really. Brother Bird’s (@brotherbird_bakehouse) mochi croissants have an excellent texture to them – the density and the semi-elasticity that each croissant possesses make it super satisfying to bite into. The boba truthfully didn’t serve to amplify it that much, but it still is a fun and unique, albeit peculiar, way to get your fix of bubble tea and croissants all in one. 😛 (7.4/10)
The bakery has three outlets: CT Hub (Lavender), Djitsun Mall (Bedok), and Stateland Coffeehouse (Bugis).
You can check out their Facebook pages for the weekend line-up.
Note that they frequently sell out early, so head down early if you wanna get some.
Address and Weekend Opening Hours
CT Hub
114 Lavender Street #01-05, Singapore 338729
8:30am -3.30pm
Stateland Coffeehouse
32A Bali Ln, Singapore 189868
10am – 10pm
Bakehouse East @ Djitsun Mall
445 Bedok North Street 1 Level 1, Singapore 469661
12:30pm – 8:30pm
Top image via BrotherBird
