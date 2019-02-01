fbpx

Back
﻿

Boba milk tea ice cream with pearls now available in S’pore for S$1.98

Wow.

Mandy How | April 16, 11:18 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

You might have heard of 7-Eleven Japan’s bubble tea ice cream:

Bubble tea ice cream available in 7-Eleven Japan for S$1.80

And it’s now available in Singapore as well.

You can find Shuang Yeh Milk Tea Ice Cream with Pearl on both RedMart and Qoo10, starting from S$9.90 for a box of five.

This makes it S$1.98 per stick.

The product’s country or origin is listed as Taiwan.

Here are some photos and reviews on Qoo10, which are generally positive:

You can read the reviews here.

Besides Boba Milk Tea, the brand also has Coconut Milk Ice Cream With Taro, Red Bean Milk Ice Cream With Jelly, and Milk Ice Cream With Red Bean, all at S$9.90.

Nice.

Top image via Qoo10 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

A&W opening 2nd S'pore outlet in June 2019, 3rd by 2020

The 'pulling a Gongcha' theory seems to be working out.

April 16, 09:15 am

Lee Wei Ling: Wrong to say Lee Hsien Yang received more inheritance

The siblings received equal shares.

April 16, 03:52 am

8 highlights from Star Awards 2019 for those who refuse to sit through 3 hours of it

The article is quite long, but not as long as three hours.

April 16, 02:04 am

Radical Islamist groups support Prabowo's Indonesian presidency

Despite Prabowo's mixed religious background, where his mother and siblings are Christians, while his father is Muslim.

April 16, 01:26 am

Guy compares S'pore celebrities' Star Awards 2019 fashion to other things. Again.

Oh no.

April 16, 12:49 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close