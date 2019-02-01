Boba milk tea ice cream with pearls now available in S’pore for S$1.98

You might have heard of 7-Eleven Japan’s bubble tea ice cream:

And it’s now available in Singapore as well.

You can find Shuang Yeh Milk Tea Ice Cream with Pearl on both RedMart and Qoo10, starting from S$9.90 for a box of five.

This makes it S$1.98 per stick.

The product’s country or origin is listed as Taiwan.

Here are some photos and reviews on Qoo10, which are generally positive:

Besides Boba Milk Tea, the brand also has Coconut Milk Ice Cream With Taro, Red Bean Milk Ice Cream With Jelly, and Milk Ice Cream With Red Bean, all at S$9.90.

Top image via Qoo10