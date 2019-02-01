Otter lost right ear after alleged Bishan family internal dispute

Leo Tolstoy once wrote: “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

And who knew his iconic phrase could also apply to Bishan otters in 21st century Singapore.

Female otter lost its right ear

Otter enthusiast, Fast Snail, recently put up a Facebook post about an injured otter spotted hanging out along Kallang Basin alone.

The otter was wounded on various parts of its body, which included its face, feet and tail.

One visible injury can be seen on the otter’s right ear, which appeared to have been bitten off.

The injury left an open wound on its head.

Here are some photos taken by Fast Snail on April 27 afternoon:

*Graphic warning alert*

Here’s a shot that shows the raw wound, as well as some wounds healing near its mouth:

It has been speculated that this could be one of the female otters from the Bishan family, which is having some intense internal disputes as of late.

The female otter could be “White Tip” from the Bishan family, the name having been derived from the white marking on its tail.

On the other hand, the Bishan Mum has supposedly left the pack too but is accompanied by another male otter.

However, they were spotted joining back the Bishan family once at the Kallang Basin.

Still active

The one-eared otter was spotted near Kallang Basin again the next day on April 28.

An onlooker reported her sighting to OtterWatch, and in response, she was assured that the Otter Working Group (OWG) is monitoring this injured otter.

From their observations, the otter appeared to be active and capable of feeding herself.

Hope it gets better soon.

All photos courtesy of Fast Snail.