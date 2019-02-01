fbpx

Back
﻿

Otter lost right ear after alleged Bishan family internal dispute

Hello, police? Family violence.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 29, 12:21 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Leo Tolstoy once wrote: “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

And who knew his iconic phrase could also apply to Bishan otters in 21st century Singapore.

Female otter lost its right ear

Otter enthusiast, Fast Snail, recently put up a Facebook post about an injured otter spotted hanging out along Kallang Basin alone.

The otter was wounded on various parts of its body, which included its face, feet and tail.

One visible injury can be seen on the otter’s right ear, which appeared to have been bitten off.

The injury left an open wound on its head.

Here are some photos taken by Fast Snail on April 27 afternoon:

<

*Graphic warning alert*

Here’s a shot that shows the raw wound, as well as some wounds healing near its mouth:

It has been speculated that this could be one of the female otters from the Bishan family, which is having some intense internal disputes as of late.

The female otter could be “White Tip” from the Bishan family, the name having been derived from the white marking on its tail.

On the other hand, the Bishan Mum has supposedly left the pack too but is accompanied by another male otter.

However, they were spotted joining back the Bishan family once at the Kallang Basin.

Still active

The one-eared otter was spotted near Kallang Basin again the next day on April 28.

An onlooker reported her sighting to OtterWatch, and in response, she was assured that the Otter Working Group (OWG) is monitoring this injured otter.

From their observations, the otter appeared to be active and capable of feeding herself.

Hope it gets better soon.

Here’s otter family drama:

Young Romeo & Juliet otters elope to Pasir Ris, father of House of Capulet disapproves as wild jungle fowls watch drama unfold

All photos courtesy of Fast Snail.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore start-up launching S$200,000 single-seater flying vehicle that can reach 100km/h

Taking drones and aviation to new heights.

April 28, 11:55 pm

Heng Swee Keat: 'Shift away from the mantra of study hard in early life & get a good job later'

Heng will speak more on government help for the unions during the May Day Rally.

April 28, 11:38 pm

Winnie The Pooh x Elisa Litz shoes sale at Bugis+, 2 pairs for S$158

For those who like cute shoes.

April 28, 10:26 pm

Hope, worry & sacrifice: S'porean parents share what it's like to bring up a child with autism

Passers-by would stare disdainfully when their son had a public meltdown.

April 28, 07:21 pm

Mahathir disses Johor crown prince while in China for Belt & Road Initiative symposium

Not one to miss the opportunity.

April 28, 07:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close