Netizens impressed with S’pore’s Parkroyal on Pickering’s 15,000m² sky gardens
Pretty garden in the concrete jungle.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
The lush greenery on the facade of Parkroyal on Pickering definitely leaves a strong impression and netizens are impressed.
Hotel in a garden
Parkroyal on Pickering was designed as a “hotel in a garden”. It has 15,000m² of sky gardens spanning four levels.
The sky gardens consist of pools, planter terraces, cascading vertical greenery and a two-storey waterfall located on the fifth floor of the hotel.
The hotel has fifty types of plants which include ten species of trees, tall palms, flowering plants, shrubs, and creepers.
Colourful cabanas inspired by songbird cages were also added for guests to rest and relax, creating a more inviting atmosphere in the gardens.
Won praises online
This unique architecture has impressed many online viewers after being featured on a few Facebook pages:
Here are some examples of what netizens said:
Screenshot from Reddit.
While most raved about Parkroyal on Pickering’s unique greenery, the irony of recreating nature in a man-made building was not lost on others:
Sustainable efforts
Parkroyal on Pickering’s sky gardens do not only serve as a pretty exterior.
The gardens also help the hotel conserve energy.
For example, the cascading vertical greens cool the west-facing part of the building which can otherwise be pretty warm in the late afternoon.
This also helps the hotel reduce the amount of energy needed to cool the west-facing rooms.
The roof terrace also helps to reduce the amount of heat absorbed and retained by the upper storey of the building.
Parkroyal on Pickering harvests rainwater and uses NEWater to irrigate their gardens, resulting in a self-sustaining exterior landscape.
Other interesting sustainable efforts include maximising natural daylight that enters the building and reducing the amount of concrete used by replacing parts of it with environmentally friendly recycled plastic.
Here are more beautiful photos of the hotel:
View this post on Instagram
My #whpfavoritecolor is a dash of blue in the middle of the garden city. . #tv_pointofview #tv_buildings #tv_leadinglines #srs_buildings #sky_high_architecture #skyscraping_architecture #ptk_architecture #icu_architecture #raw_architecture #arkiromantix #architecture_minimal #architecture_view #archi_unlimited #arquitecturamx #archi_focus_on #espacioenforma #minimal_lookup #lookingup_architecture #fromwhereidrone #creative_architecture #structure_bestshots #estructurarte #sgarchitecture #1_unlimited #highsnobiety #ig_color #archilovers #architectanddesign #designboom
View this post on Instagram
Hands down one of the coolest hotels I've ever seen. Even from street level, this hotel can't be missed. There are 3 of this brand hotel in Singapore but only one that is this cool. I was wandering down the street following maps, in the distance I saw it and stopped in my tracks. With a drone the views are even better! In my opinion there is a massive relation between great societies and creativity / bold ideas. Singapore is a place that lives this reality. Swipe to see a video of the place!
View this post on Instagram
❤️ This place is even better than it looks. Guess the next destination. Double tap if this could be your dream! ❤️ . 🤟 Thank you for following us for more amazing travel inspiration. 🤟 . 🗯️ Please leave a comment if you share our love to this place and tag someone you'd bring here! 🗯️ . 📷 This awesome photo was taken by @tripadvisor and selected as one of our top picks of the day. Please visit her/his gallery! ALL PHOTOS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTIVE PHOTOGRAPHERS 📷 . 🌎 Wherever you go make sure to save the environment and keep this amazing planet green! 🌎 . #wonderlust #hotelroom #worldtravel #passportready #traveler #travelstoke #hotels #roamtheplanet #exploremore #instatrip #travelphoto #travelingram #vacation #amazingplaces #travel #welltravelled #traveladdicted #travelblog #traveller #neverstopexploring #instapassport #bosshotels #beautifuldestinations #voyage #vacations #traveltheworld #holidays #lonelyplanet #traveldiary #destination
Top photo collage from photos by Marco Zanferrari and Charly W. Karl via Flickr
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.