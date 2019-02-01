M’sia’s Barisan Nasional lawmaker Noh Omar: Stealing’s a crime if you’re caught

What is happening in Malaysia parliament again?

A Barisan Nasional (BN) MP is calling out the apparent double standards by the Pakatan Harapan government with regard to politicians attending school events.

Expressing his unhappiness, he essentially told the Dewan Rakyat, which is the lower house of the Malaysia parliament, a crime is committed only when a person is caught red-handed.

Who is the MP?

Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar gave that analogy in parliament on April 4, 2019, during the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill.

Why did he say that?

Noh said he attended an event at a school in his constituency and the school principal subsequently received a warning letter for allowing the BN MP into the premises.

Noh alleged that the rules in Malaysia are apparently not being uniformly applied across the board — especially now that the Barisan Nasional is no longer the ruling coalition.

Who was Noh responding to?

Noh was apparently responding to R.S.N. Rayer, who is a Malaysian lawyer and Democratic Action Party MP.

DAP is a component party in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

What did Noh say?

Noh compared the issue of politicians entering schools, to the perception of wrongdoing.

He said: “Previously, when no one disputed the matter, then there wasn’t any issue. You are a lawyer, (so you know that) stealing is not wrong, it only become wrong when one gets caught.

“Riding a motorcycle without a helmet is not wrong, it becomes wrong once one is caught by the (traffic) police.”

This was after R.S.N. Rayer, a PH MP for Jelutong, had stated that opposition lawmakers could not even enter schools when BN was in power previously.

Sames rules then and now

Noh replied that the rules and regulations were still the same under the Harapan administration.

He earlier claimed he obtained permission to enter the school and this was observing the rules.

He added that he was merely attending a parent-teacher association (PTA) event to present a contribution without giving a speech.

He then informed the Lower House that he was aware that there were some government politicians who had entered schools without prior permission from the various state education departments.

This was why he was trying to demand equal and fair treatment for all politicians entering schools.

He claimed he had turned a blind eye to government lawmakers officiating PTA meetings at schools without permission.

“So, I am saying, (the Harapan government) has to be fair,” he said.

Evidence of double standards

The Umno lawmaker said he has evidence and letters to back his claim about principals and headmasters being warned.

He said he also has evidence of government leaders entering schools without permission.

During his speech, he referred to a circular dated Feb. 2, 2008 stating that politicians must obtain permission from the Education Department before they are permitted to enter school premises.