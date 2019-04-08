A&W coney dog, coney cheese dog & hot dog back in stock at Jewel Changi Airport again
The stocks came back fast.
Just one week after A&W’s chicken/beef coney dogs, chicken/beef coney cheese dogs, and chicken hot dogs went out of stock, the same items are once again back on the shelves from April 30, 2019.
An A&W PR spokesperson confirmed this with Mothership on the same day.
According to an A&W counter staff, the items went temporarily out of stock on April 23.
With the items now back at the outlet, it means you can expect long queues at A&W again.
Besides the coney dogs, coney cheese dogs, and hot dogs, A&W’s menu also includes cream cheese burgers, waffle with ice cream, and the famous root beer float.
First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices
