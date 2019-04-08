fbpx

A&W coney dog, coney cheese dog & hot dog back in stock at Jewel Changi Airport again

The stocks came back fast.

Olivia Lin | April 30, 04:51 pm

Just one week after A&W’s chicken/beef coney dogs, chicken/beef coney cheese dogs, and chicken hot dogs went out of stock, the same items are once again back on the shelves from April 30, 2019.

An A&W PR spokesperson confirmed this with Mothership on the same day

Photo by Mandy How

According to an A&W counter staff, the items went temporarily out of stock on April 23.

With the items now back at the outlet, it means you can expect long queues at A&W again.

Besides the coney dogs, coney cheese dogs, and hot dogs, A&W’s menu also includes cream cheese burgers, waffle with ice cream, and the famous root beer float.

First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices

Related articles:

A&W coney dog, coney cheese dog & hot dog temporarily sold out at Jewel Changi Airport

Top photo collage by Mandy How

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

