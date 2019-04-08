7-Eleven Taiwan has loads of Avengers merchandise, including Iron Man toaster & Infinity Gauntlet coin bank

7-Eleven Taiwan is going all in on Avengers mania.

Here are some of the merchandise that might be available if you are by any chance making your way down to Taiwan in the near future.

Various cups

Some tumblers

Cups will set you back NT$99 (S$4.30) and 6 points, or a straight 40 points. We’ll explain the points thing later.

Tumblers will cost you NT$199 (S$8.70) and 6 points, or just 20 points.

Avengers Tumblers can be redeemed free with 20 points or 6 points + NT$199.

Helmets

There are apparently three types of helmets available.

Iron Man, War Machine, and Captain America. They cost NT1099 (S$48.27) and six points.

Infinity Gauntlet coin bank

The stones shine when you deposit a coin in. This is useful for a version of Thanos that cares more about fiscal responsibility rather than genocide.

It costs NT$499 (S$21.99) and six points.

Toaster

Check out how the toast turns out as well.

Cool.

The toaster will cost you

Other products include Iron Man alarm clock, some umbrellas and luggage (S$123).

Here’s a nice little group shot so you know what you’re getting.

And a nifty little video to really get you in the mood.

Points are redeemed when you purchase selected drinks from the store, and as mentioned above most, if not all, the merchandise requires six points.

The thing is, like most promotions, it is quite limited, with many having a set number of units available.

So you can opt to try your luck at AirFrov instead.

Images from 7-Eleven Taiwan