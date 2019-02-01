fbpx

Back
﻿

Avengers: Endgame advance tickets on sale in S’pore, Wednesday, April 10, 9.30am

Watch early to avoid spoiler memes on social media.

Belmont Lay | April 10, 02:59 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Avengers: Endgame opens in Singapore cinemas on April 24, 2019.

But you can buy tickets two weeks before it appears in theatres island-wide.

Singapore advance sale

Advance ticket sales for Avengers: Endgame will happen on Wednesday, April 10, in Singapore.

The sale will begin at 9.30am at all cinemas across Singapore, with prices similar to regular tickets.

Advance sale prices are standardised at Shaw cinemas, Golden Village cinemas, Cathay Cineplexes, FilmGarde and WE Cinemas.

There will be no public screening the night before the film opens in Singapore on April 24, unlike other premieres for blockbusters.

End of an era

Walt Disney’s Avengers: Endgame will mark the end of 21 movies and a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — a wrap-up of Phase Three.

The final blockbuster is directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Biggest opening of all time

Early demand for pre-sale tickets made available in the United States on April 2 has led to predictions that this finale will deliver the biggest opening weekend of all time later this month.

Avengers: Endgame took only six hours to break movie ticketing website Fandango’s pre-sale ticket records.

It surpassed three Star Wars films — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One — and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the first half of the Avengers finale.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Food Agency: Shellfish from M'sia okay to be eaten in moderation, meets food safety requirement

Always eat in moderation.

April 10, 02:47 am

ICA: States Times Review founder Alex Tan remained outside S'pore on expired passport

He could run afoul of the law in the foreign country he is in now.

April 10, 02:22 am

Mahathir accepts PM Lee's invitation to attend S'pore's National Day Parade 2019

PM Lee looked forward to hosting Mahathir and his wife for the "important milestone celebration".

April 10, 01:18 am

PM Lee responds to S'pore's online falsehoods law criticisms at press conference with Mahathir

Was Mahathir's answer posturing?

April 10, 12:01 am

Ex-Crystal Jade head chef, Master Tang, who created iconic wanton mee, has passed away

Rest well.

April 9, 11:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close