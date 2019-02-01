Collectible Avengers cup now available at Golden Village S’pore from S$14
Getting in on the hype.
Avengers: Endgame is the latest thing Singaporeans are scrambling to get tickets to.
The online queue for Avengers: Endgame tickets in S’pore is quite insane, over 30,000 in queue
To get in on that, Golden Village (GV) has released seven collectible Avengers cups, each featuring a topper of a different hero.
The characters are Iron Man, Captain America, Thanos, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and War Machine.
The cups come in three combos: Combo A (popcorn), Combo B (nachos) and Combo C (hotdog).
Combo A costs S$14 while Combo B and C costs S$15.
The combos are only available for online purchase with tickets to Avengers: Endgame on April 10, but will be available at all GV box offices from April 17.
Top image via Golden Village
