Collectible Avengers cup now available at Golden Village S’pore from S$14

Getting in on the hype.

Mandy How | April 10, 11:43 am

Avengers: Endgame is the latest thing Singaporeans are scrambling to get tickets to.

The online queue for Avengers: Endgame tickets in S’pore is quite insane, over 30,000 in queue

To get in on that, Golden Village (GV) has released seven collectible Avengers cups, each featuring a topper of a different hero.

Image via Golden Village

The characters are Iron Man, Captain America, Thanos, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and War Machine.

Image via Golden Village

The cups come in three combos: Combo A (popcorn), Combo B (nachos) and Combo C (hotdog).

Combo A costs S$14 while Combo B and C costs S$15.

Image via Golden Village

The combos are only available for online purchase with tickets to Avengers: Endgame on April 10, but will be available at all GV box offices from April 17.

Top image via Golden Village 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

