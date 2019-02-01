A compilation of every April Fool’s prank S’pore companies & organisations did to look cool

Companies like to look approachable and cool.

To do that, they sometimes comment funny remarks here and there to give off the illusion of spontaneity and take the sheen off what might be considered a soulless corporate image.

In that sense, April 1 is like business Halloween, where they can dress up and play vastly different characters from who they normally are.

And good on some of them who actually come in with real creativity for their tricks.

Here is an exhaustive list of all the pranks we found over the course of April Fools’ Day 2019.

Nex

Ariana Grande is not actually coming to Singapore.

SgBus

Ice mountain

A favourite prank by some appears to be putting a currently trending flavour or dish, like mala, or white rabbit, and fusing it with their own products.

Motoworld

STB

Laksa pool is low-key a legitimate nightmare.

Ooh Sg

First mala hotpot hot spring.

Beer Factory

Grain

Here’s a nice little deconstruction of fad diets.

Irvins

Geekculture

Avengers are not coming 🙁

This one by KFC really hurt.

Neuron Mobility

Even GovTech joined in the merriment and mirth.

Little sheep hot pot

Here’s some hotpot tapas.

KFC and white rabbit beer are the saddest ones.

If you see anything that we might have missed, feel free to tell us in the comment section.

Here are seven more, ranked

Japan did it real good as well