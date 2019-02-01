A compilation of every April Fool’s prank S’pore companies & organisations did to look cool
Very cool.
Companies like to look approachable and cool.
To do that, they sometimes comment funny remarks here and there to give off the illusion of spontaneity and take the sheen off what might be considered a soulless corporate image.
In that sense, April 1 is like business Halloween, where they can dress up and play vastly different characters from who they normally are.
And good on some of them who actually come in with real creativity for their tricks.
Here is an exhaustive list of all the pranks we found over the course of April Fools’ Day 2019.
Nex
Ariana Grande is not actually coming to Singapore.
SgBus
Ice mountain
A favourite prank by some appears to be putting a currently trending flavour or dish, like mala, or white rabbit, and fusing it with their own products.
Motoworld
STB
Laksa pool is low-key a legitimate nightmare.
Ooh Sg
First mala hotpot hot spring.
MALA ONSEN is coming to Singapore! Stand a chance to win a pair of onsen visit (worth $90) by doing the following 1. Comment below where you think the onsen will be. 2. Tag a Friend that you would like to go with 3. Choose your spicy level We will announce the winner at 2359hrs, 1st April 2019 Contest is open to anyone residing in Singapore only.
Beer Factory
Grain
Here’s a nice little deconstruction of fad diets.
Irvins
Geekculture
Avengers are not coming 🙁
This one by KFC really hurt.
Neuron Mobility
Even GovTech joined in the merriment and mirth.
Little sheep hot pot
Here’s some hotpot tapas.
KFC and white rabbit beer are the saddest ones.
If you see anything that we might have missed, feel free to tell us in the comment section.
