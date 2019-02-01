fbpx

Back
﻿

A compilation of every April Fool’s prank S’pore companies & organisations did to look cool

Very cool.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 1, 06:37 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Companies like to look approachable and cool.

To do that, they sometimes comment funny remarks here and there to give off the illusion of spontaneity and take the sheen off what might be considered a soulless corporate image.

In that sense, April 1 is like business Halloween, where they can dress up and play vastly different characters from who they normally are.

And good on some of them who actually come in with real creativity for their tricks.

Here is an exhaustive list of all the pranks we found over the course of April Fools’ Day 2019.

Nex

Ariana Grande is not actually coming to Singapore.

SgBus

Ice mountain

A favourite prank by some appears to be putting a currently trending flavour or dish, like mala, or white rabbit, and fusing it with their own products.

Motoworld

STB

Laksa pool is low-key a legitimate nightmare.

Ooh Sg

First mala hotpot hot spring.

Beer Factory

Grain

Here’s a nice little deconstruction of fad diets.

Irvins

Geekculture

Avengers are not coming 🙁

Screenshot from Geekculture

This one by KFC really hurt.

Neuron Mobility

Even GovTech joined in the merriment and mirth.

Little sheep hot pot

Here’s some hotpot tapas.

KFC and white rabbit beer are the saddest ones.

If you see anything that we might have missed, feel free to tell us in the comment section.

Here are seven more, ranked

7 April Fool’s pranks in S’pore, including mala condoms & bubble tea loaves

Japan did it real good as well

Japan’s KFC April Fools’ Day 2-piece chicken bones for S$6 offer tickles Japanese people to no end

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

All your questions about the Deliberate Online Falsehoods bill, answered

doof.

April 1, 07:56 pm

Go-Jek driver in S$7 dispute previously called out by Xiaxue in 2012 for misogynistic comments

Back in the limelight.

April 1, 07:30 pm

Here's the process MHA/IMDA went through allowing then disallowing Watain's performance

Assessed public sentiment correct: Shanmugam

April 1, 06:22 pm

Here's the price of allowing Watain to perform in Singapore

Shanmugam elaborated that the price is the normalisation of hate speech in society.

April 1, 06:06 pm

Skrillex song makes dengue-spreading mosquitoes mate less

Bad mood-setting music for mosquitoes.

April 1, 05:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close