Congo National Park staff take hanging out with mates selfies with random gorillas

A photo featuring an anti-poaching ranger and two gorillas has recently gone viral.

Viral photo featuring two gorillas

The photo, which was uploaded by the Elite Anti-poaching and Combat Trackers Facebook page on April 18, had a caption that said: “Another day at the office”.

The ranger in question, Mathieu Shamavu, captured the unique selfie of himself with two gorillas standing behind him.

Here it is:

Since it was posted, it has gone viral with over 20,000 shares.

Virunga National Park

The photo was snapped at Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Virunga’s website, the national park has over 600 rangers, comprising both men and women, dedicated to anti-poaching efforts.

These rangers are from local Congolese towns and villages and have to go through an intense selection and training process before they can work for the park.

The rigorous training process takes approximately six months to complete.

Other gorilla selfies

Virunga National Park safeguards the wildlife of the park, especially the critically endangered mountain gorillas.

The park is home to the world’s only facility for orphaned mountain gorillas who are separated from their family due to poaching.

And it appears that this isn’t the first time park staff have taken selfies with the gorillas.

Here are some others taken by another ranger, Patrick Sadiki:

And a few selfies by Anthony Caere, a pilot who works for Virunga National Park:

Adorable.

Top photo via FB/The Elite AntiPoaching Units And Combat Trackers. & Patrick Sadiki.