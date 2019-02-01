fbpx

Back
﻿

Mobile game lets you battle S’pore & M’sia country erasers like it’s primary school all over again

Hello, old friend.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 24, 03:17 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Back in the 90s’ and the early 2000s’, kids were obsessed with country erasers.

Battles were had, and erasers were won.

Your most prized collection might have been trashed unceremoniously by now, but if you miss the adrenaline from battling your friends, Rubber Wrestling, a new mobile app game, might just be what you’re looking for.

Straightforward Gameplay

The gameplay is similar to the actual game most of us are familiar with.

Currently, it only has two country erasers, featuring the flags of Singapore and Malaysia.

To play, tap and hold on the edges of the eraser to charge up, then let go to launch the eraser.

After your eraser has landed, the other player can take their turn.

You can even hit the zoom button for precise aiming and launching.

Like the actual game, the player who successfully pins the opponent under their eraser is the winner.

You’re also free to make up rules of your own, as there isn’t a rule system in place.

The first few rounds can be a little challenging, as it is easy to launch your eraser too far, and cause it to fall off the table instead.

Well-received

The game is created by an aspiring game developer who goes by the handle of Linteractivity on Reddit and Twitter.

Linteractivity, whose location is tagged to Singapore on Twitter, was inspired to create this game after seeing a post on the r/Singapore subreddit, which is likely to have been this particular post reminiscing the hobby. 

On the r/Malaysia subreddit, where the game has garnered some traction, some users suggested customisable erasers:

Screenshot via r/Malaysia
Screenshot via r/Malaysia

One redditor even suggested a gachapon system for the game, which refers to a popular mechanic in mobile games where you are given an item at random for a certain amount of in-game currency.

Screenshot via r/Malaysia

You can download the game here. Do note it’s only for Android users, so those of you on Apple devices will have to stay tuned. 

Let the battles begin.

Top image adapted via in-game screenshots of Rubber Wrestling by Limited Games

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Caucasian man who mocked & punched Roxy Square security guard charged in court

He faces a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, and a charge of intentional harassment.

April 24, 12:35 pm

Bangkok lok lok & cheesy fried banana at Bukit Panjang pasar malam until May 5, 2019

Quite exotic.

April 24, 12:26 pm

McDonald's S'pore bringing back Nasi Lemak burger, Banana pie, & Chendol soft serve from April 25, 2019

Good thing salted egg fries isn't on the list.

April 24, 12:18 pm

M’sian Minister Azmin Ali congratulates Heng Swee Keat on DPM promotion

Azmin is the first Malaysian leader to congratulate Heng publicly.

April 24, 11:57 am

American returns to 109-year-old Indian restaurant in S'pore 45 years after his first meal

When it comes to good food, customer loyalty can cut across countries and time.

April 24, 11:45 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close