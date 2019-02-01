fbpx

American passenger who forced Taiwanese flight attendant to wipe his butt has died in Thailand

The airline will refund the air ticket to his family members.

Kayla Wong | April 19, 01:56 pm

The American passenger who infamously forced an Eva Air flight attendant to clean his butt died in Thailand on March, according to Set News.

American passenger ordered Taiwanese flight attendant to wipe his butt after pooping

Unreasonable requests

The man, who was estimated to weigh around 200kg, was on a flight from Los Angeles to Taipei on January 19 this year.

He left the all-female cabin crew traumatised when he insisted on them pulling down his pants, and wiping his butt after he was done pooping.

When a flight attendant gave in to his request and helped him do that — it was against flight regulations to have passengers in the toilet during takeoff and landing — he reportedly moaned and asked her to go “deeper”.

He had also exposed himself to the flight attendants, despite them covering him up with a blanket.

Felt as if there’s no other way out

At a press conference held a few days later on January 21, where the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union called for a change to airline policy, one of the flight attendants involved said she felt she had no choice but to give in to the passenger’s requests. 

She said of the ordeal: “I’ll never be able to forget, me standing by the toilet bowl with his faeces, me, this passenger, and the toilet door. I knew I was unable to escape the situation at that time.”

She had helped the man wear his underwear, while another flight attendant had wiped his butt previously.

She later said she would be seeking counselling on the matter.

Managed to book another Eva Air flight

Later that month, flight attendants were both angered and horrified when they found out the man successfully booked another Eva Air flight for May from Bangkok to Taipei, despite having been blacklisted by the airline.

According to Set News, the airline then notified the man’s attorney that they would be cancelling his reservation.

This led to the airline finding out that the man had already died in early March due to “an illness” when he was in Ko Samui, the second largest island in Thailand.

The airline said they would contact his family members and arrange for the refund of his flight ticket.

The man was a frequent Eva Air flyer and had requested flight attendants to clean his butt before in May 2018 — but his request was rejected that time.

He had also reportedly requested flight attendants to clean his urine bottle, and spilled soft drinks on himself.

Top image via Jeff Lin’s Facebook

