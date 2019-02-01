A&W S’pore temporarily limits menu from 3am – 11am

Events
Upsurge
A&W’s return to Singapore has been very well-received.
Insane queues at Pokémon Center & A&W on 1st day of Jewel Changi Airport public preview
So much so that the American fast food chain has taken measures to limit its menu from 3am to 6am in its Jewel Changi Airport outlet, which operates on a 24-hour basis.
The aim is to “provide a better dining experience”.
This following limitations were announced in a Facebook post on April 22, 2019.
3am to 6am
Only take-away for Root Beer or Root Beer Float. No food available for purchase.
6:01am to 11am
Only certain items are available for dine-in and take-away:
Ala carte and combos for:
- Cheeseburger
- Double Cheeseburger
- Marina Fish Sandwich
- Chicken/Beef Coney Cheese Dog
- Chicken/Beef Coney Dog
- Chicken Hot Dog, as well as
- Waffle Ice Cream
- Root Beer
- Root Beer Float
Original post:
First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices
