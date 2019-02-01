fbpx

A&W S’pore temporarily limits menu from 3am – 11am

Mandy How | April 23, 11:15 am

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

A&W’s return to Singapore has been very well-received.

Insane queues at Pokémon Center & A&W on 1st day of Jewel Changi Airport public preview

A&W opening 2nd S’pore outlet in June 2019, 3rd by 2020

So much so that the American fast food chain has taken measures to limit its menu from 3am to 6am in its Jewel Changi Airport outlet, which operates on a 24-hour basis.

The aim is to “provide a better dining experience”.

This following limitations were announced in a Facebook post on April 22, 2019.

3am to 6am

Only take-away for Root Beer or Root Beer Float. No food available for purchase.

6:01am to 11am

Only certain items are available for dine-in and take-away:

Ala carte and combos for:

  • Cheeseburger
  • Double Cheeseburger
  • Marina Fish Sandwich
  • Chicken/Beef Coney Cheese Dog
  • Chicken/Beef Coney Dog
  • Chicken Hot Dog, as well as
  • Waffle Ice Cream
  • Root Beer
  • Root Beer Float

First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices

Top image by Mandy How

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

