A&W S’pore temporarily limits menu from 3am – 11am

A&W’s return to Singapore has been very well-received.

So much so that the American fast food chain has taken measures to limit its menu from 3am to 6am in its Jewel Changi Airport outlet, which operates on a 24-hour basis.

The aim is to “provide a better dining experience”.

This following limitations were announced in a Facebook post on April 22, 2019.

3am to 6am

Only take-away for Root Beer or Root Beer Float. No food available for purchase.

6:01am to 11am

Only certain items are available for dine-in and take-away:

Ala carte and combos for:

Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

Marina Fish Sandwich

Chicken/Beef Coney Cheese Dog

Chicken/Beef Coney Dog

Chicken Hot Dog, as well as

Waffle Ice Cream

Root Beer

Root Beer Float

Top image by Mandy How