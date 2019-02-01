fbpx

Back
﻿

Taiwanese boy band 5566 performing at S’pore Indoor Stadium on July 6, 2019

Get ready for ticket sale in late April!

Zhangxin Zheng | April 17, 11:45 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Taiwanese boy band 5566 is holding a concert in Singapore after 17 years.



While the group originally started out with five members, 5566 will return with only three this time — Zax Wang, Jason Hsu and Tony Sun.

Taiwanese boy band 5566 will be performing in S’pore for first time in over a decade

More details on the concert were released on Apr. 17, 2019.

Concert details

According to concert organiser Live Nation Singapore, the concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jul. 6, 2019 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at S$228, S$188, S$148, S$128, excluding booking fee.

Ticket pre-sales start on April 28, 12pm for Live Nation members while sales for the general public starts the next day on April 29, 10am.



First stop of 5566 comeback tour

Singapore is supposedly the first stop of 5566’s Since 5566 Live tour outside of Taiwan.

The group went on hiatus in 2008 but recently held a sold-out reunion concert in Taipei earlier this year on Feb. 23 with a crowd of 10,000 attendees.

At the concert, Wang took up the challenge and danced to Korean boyband BTS’s song called Idol at a quicker pace.

The trio also sang some of their older classics such as Legend and I’m Sad, which fans in Singapore can look forward to as well.

According to Live Nation Singapore, 5566 shared that Singapore is a memorable place for them.

“Singapore has always been a special place for 5566. We have made a lot of memorable and glorious moments back then and being able to return to Singapore to meet all our fans again in July, we are all very excited! So let’s get together and create another special memory again during this concert! Not to forget, we are also looking forward to the food in Singapore!”

Top photo from Gorgeous Entertainment

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Nas Daily holding first meet-up in S'pore at Botanic Gardens on Apr. 20, 2019

That's one meeting, there's gonna be plenty more probably.

April 17, 11:26 pm

HK actor Kenneth Ma worried for people implicated in TVB actress girlfriend's cheating saga

He spoke up for his girlfriend.

April 17, 09:20 pm

Old-school biscuit supplier in Yio Chu Kang sells snacks to public from S$1

Our kind of shopping.

April 17, 08:09 pm

Here's how government schemes aim to provide coverage for everyone

There's something for everyone.

April 17, 07:47 pm

Car waits patiently at traffic crossing outside City Square Mall like a pedestrian

It waited for its turn to cross.

April 17, 07:28 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close