Taiwanese boy band 5566 performing at S’pore Indoor Stadium on July 6, 2019

Taiwanese boy band 5566 is holding a concert in Singapore after 17 years.







While the group originally started out with five members, 5566 will return with only three this time — Zax Wang, Jason Hsu and Tony Sun.

More details on the concert were released on Apr. 17, 2019.

Concert details

According to concert organiser Live Nation Singapore, the concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jul. 6, 2019 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at S$228, S$188, S$148, S$128, excluding booking fee.

Ticket pre-sales start on April 28, 12pm for Live Nation members while sales for the general public starts the next day on April 29, 10am.







First stop of 5566 comeback tour

Singapore is supposedly the first stop of 5566’s Since 5566 Live tour outside of Taiwan.

The group went on hiatus in 2008 but recently held a sold-out reunion concert in Taipei earlier this year on Feb. 23 with a crowd of 10,000 attendees.

At the concert, Wang took up the challenge and danced to Korean boyband BTS’s song called Idol at a quicker pace.

The trio also sang some of their older classics such as Legend and I’m Sad, which fans in Singapore can look forward to as well.

According to Live Nation Singapore, 5566 shared that Singapore is a memorable place for them.

“Singapore has always been a special place for 5566. We have made a lot of memorable and glorious moments back then and being able to return to Singapore to meet all our fans again in July, we are all very excited! So let’s get together and create another special memory again during this concert! Not to forget, we are also looking forward to the food in Singapore!”

Top photo from Gorgeous Entertainment