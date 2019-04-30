fbpx

S’porean band The Sam Willows in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019

Congratulations.

Mandy How | April 3, 04:35 pm

Singaporean band The Sam Willows has made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

The band wrote in an Instagram post that they “made it just in time”, as member Jonathan Chua turns 30 next year.

The three remaining members are siblings Benjamin and Narelle Kheng, aged 28 and 25 respectively, as well as Sandra Riley Tang, aged 28.

Since their formation in 2012, The Sam Willows has released two albums and two EPs, as well as performed at global events.

Other Asian celebrities that have made it to the list include CL from 2NE1, as well as Blackpink — both K-pop musicians.

23 Singaporeans in the list

Including The Sam Willows, a total of 23 Singaporeans are in the list.

Besides celebrities, there are also entrepreneurs and leaders under various sectors, such as retail, healthcare, and media.

Those listed are “chosen from over 2,000 entries, heavily researched by a team of reporters and vetted by an A-list of judges”, according to Forbes.

A total of 23 countries and territories from the Asia-Pacific region are represented.

Top image via The Sam Willows and Forbes

