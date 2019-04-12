12-year-old Thai professional makeup artist buys BMW on her birthday using own money

This is Nathannan:

At the young age of 12, she is already a professional make-up artist.

Professional make-up artist

Nathannan started dabbling in make-up at the age of three and when she was five years old, she went viral after her mother uploaded a YouTube video of her doing make-up.

Since then, Nathannan has been practising and honing her make-up skills.

Currently, she has a YouTube account where she uploads make-up tutorials for over 270,000 subscribers.

And just last year, Nathannan also got the chance to work with other make-up artists at London Fashion Week.

Bought a BMW for her 12th birthday

Recently, Nathannan went viral for a photo she uploaded to Facebook on April 9.

The photo, which shows her standing next to a BMW with a huge red bow on it, has garnered over 15,000 shares in three days.

Apparently, Nathannan bought the car using her own money.

In her post, Nathannan also expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported her throughout her life:

Happy birthday to me. I will be 12 years old this year. I am very grateful for everything I have so far and I’m thankful to my fans for supporting me. Thanks for all the well wishes, I wish everyone the same as well!

This is the post:

