12-year-old Thai professional makeup artist buys BMW on her birthday using own money

Much wow.

Tanya Ong | April 12, 02:45 pm

This is Nathannan:

Photo via FB/Nongpearpaplearn

At the young age of 12, she is already a professional make-up artist.

Professional make-up artist

Nathannan started dabbling in make-up at the age of three and when she was five years old, she went viral after her mother uploaded a YouTube video of her doing make-up.

Photo via FB/Nongpearpaplearn

Since then, Nathannan has been practising and honing her make-up skills.

Currently, she has a YouTube account where she uploads make-up tutorials for over 270,000 subscribers.

And just last year, Nathannan also got the chance to work with other make-up artists at London Fashion Week.

Photo via FB/Nongpearpaplearn

Bought a BMW for her 12th birthday

Recently, Nathannan went viral for a photo she uploaded to Facebook on April 9.

The photo, which shows her standing next to a BMW with a huge red bow on it, has garnered over 15,000 shares in three days.

Apparently, Nathannan bought the car using her own money.

Photo via FB/Nongpearpaplearn

In her post, Nathannan also expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported her throughout her life:

Happy birthday to me. I will be 12 years old this year. I am very grateful for everything I have so far and I’m thankful to my fans for supporting me. Thanks for all the well wishes, I wish everyone the same as well!

This is the post:

Top photo via FB/Nongpearpaplearn

