fbpx

Back
﻿

Jewel Changi Airport’s Yotel lets you book a room for just 4 hours at S$80

If you just need a shower, you can use a shower cabin for S$20 per hour as well.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 20, 05:56 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Jewel Changi Airport has loads of things in store for travellers and visitors alike, with various shops and restaurants to keep you entertained for hours on end.

For those who rather a good shower and a nap before catching a flight, YotelAir might intrigue you.

Convenient location

In a similar vein to their other hotels, YotelAir boasts “optimised luxurious spaces” modelled after “first-class luxury airline travel”.

Opening on April 12, the airport hotel is situated “strategically” at the heart of Jewel Changi Airport, with easy access to shops, restaurants and of course, connecting terminals and gates.

Photo by YotelAir

Their cabins are small, but they are optimised for their visitors to rest and relax before their next flight.

YotelAir has two types of rooms – the Premium Queen Cabin and Family room, both which are equipped with facilities such as smartbeds, multi power and USB points, fast WiFi and pull-out work desks.

Photo by YotelAir
Photo by YotelAir

Hotel guests will also have access to a 24/7 multi-functional space known as Komyuniti, which includes a cafe, gym and working area.

You can also get a good view of the Canopy Park and the Rain Vortex from the space as well.

Photo by YotelAir

Another notable point about the hotel is that there are flexible booking hours, with their cabins bookable for a minimum of four-hour blocks and an additional two hour slots thereafter, which makes it ideal for layover timings.

The hotel is also available for overnight bookings, which will be useful for business travellers attending conventions or meetings at the nearby Singapore Expo or Changi Business Park.

Shower cabins

For those who just need a quick shower to rid themselves of the germs from a particularly grimy plane trip, shower cabins are also available for walk-in bookings at S$20++ per hour, with access to the 24/7 gym as well.

Photo via YotelAir

Promotional pricing

There’s currently an ongoing promotional rate of S$80 for a four-hour block for a Premium Queen Cabin room, with S$25 for a two-hour block thereafter.

The same room is also available at S$140 a night.

The promotion runs from April 12 to June 30, and guests can book a room via YOTELAIR’s website, though those looking to book the rooms via a four-hour block will need to apply via email to [email protected]

Top photo via YotelAir

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Super Junior, Death Cab for Cutie performing in S'pore May & July respectively

Mark your calendars.

March 20, 05:36 pm

Famous Kok Kee Wanton Noodle hawker rejects S$2 million offer for secret recipe

They don't want to rush into expanding the business.

March 20, 05:17 pm

Chinese-American man throws wife down 4 floors at Taiwan airport during argument

He was seen pleading for Trump to save him.

March 20, 04:44 pm

Hokkaido Milk Mr Softee in 7-Eleven S'pore, 2 for S$2 promotion now till March 31, 2019

Yum.

March 20, 04:09 pm

Halal-certified Korean BBQ in Tampines has 60 types of marinated meats & veg from S$16.90++

Eat until full.

March 20, 04:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close