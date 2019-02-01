Yishun Mask Lady does normal things in estate while wearing homemade masks
Just another normal day in Yishun.
Yishun has a new thing: The Yishun Mask Lady.
Who?
The atypical behaviour of wearing huge masks and going around the estate doing regular things is the result of a local actress, Wendy Toh, being expressive.
Why?
Toh told AsiaOne that the masks were initially for a theatre performance about consumerism.
But she was amused by the masks and decided to wear them out for fun.
Where?
When Toh put on one mask to a nearby fruit store, she was laughed at.
She said: “An elderly couple could not stop laughing at me. They were asking me so many questions. It’s like you can expect anything in Yishun.”
How?
Each mask is handcrafted by Toh.
Materials she finds at home goes into making the masks.
These include cardboard boxes to Ikea bags.
Her masks are made with different expressions as they are spontaneous works.
What?
Toh said her wish is to make more masks and travel with them around Yishun.
Totally explains everything.
