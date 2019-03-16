Ex-Raffles student: Streaming gave him a false sense of self-worth that’s built on other people’s failures

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be replacing the streaming system with a subject-based banding system by 2024.

With that, the ministry hopes that the new system will customise education for students and also minimise the effect of labelling and stigmatisation from the old streaming system.

Streaming system creates ‘comparative worth’

A fourth-year student from Yale-NUS college, Paul Jerusalem, reflected on the old streaming system which he had gone through.

Jerusalem is supportive of abolishing the streaming system.

However, he candidly shared that he did not have problems with the streaming system and appreciate that he could learn at a comfortable pace in his years of education.

Fast forward to the present, his studies in Yale-NUS college has made him realise that the streaming system has perpetuated a toxic mindset of ‘comparative worth’ as he wrote,

‘The myth of meritocracy makes us rewire our motivations such that what we’re pursuing isn’t necessarily knowledge, but something crucial to the toxicity of the system: comparative worth.’

The sense of pride that he felt from being part of an elite school was actually ‘misplaced’.

Instead of feeling proud of the hard work he put in and the knowledge he gained, the sense of pride came from being academically-superior than the majority of the population as he wrote,

‘All these years, what I had been taking pride in wasn’t merely that I had obtained a certain amount of knowledge, but that I was more successful than most of the population in obtaining knowledge that the powers-that-be deemed useful enough. In other words, my self-worth was built on other people’s failures, whether I knew it or not.’

Successes come in many forms

What changed Jerusalem’s perspective on the streaming system was also his few months stint as a waiter at a bar.

As opposed to being the cream of the crop, he shared that he was not able to excel at work quickly as he did academically.

Fortunately, he was given time to learn comfortably, albeit taking more time to do so as he wrote,

‘I’m extremely grateful that I haven’t been fired despite my poor memory and my inability to act fast and on my feet — all my life I had been appraised for my ability to think and act fast during timed conditions in written examinations that I had done countless practice tests for.’

His time at the bar also made him realise that those who did not succeed academically, enjoy their fruit of labour too.

‘The most important lesson I’m learning during my stint as a waiter is the fact that knowledge and skill exist in many forms.’

In the post, he shared his admiration towards the bartender that he worked under who has superb management skills that he developed, outside of the education system.

‘I have nothing but respect for the bartender I work under. In his own words, he had not made it in the eyes of the government since he pursued a degree at an art school, but I deeply admire his ability to manage a whole bar seven nights a week, fifty two weeks a year.’

He shared that scrapping the streaming system can help to rejig how one values oneself and appreciates the varying abilities among their peers.

‘I think scrapping away streaming can ameliorate the way we have been programmed by society to define our self-worth according to academic success. By virtue of its inherently comparative nature since everything is curved, one person’s academic success is built on another person’s failure.’

Top photo edited on image by Angela Lim