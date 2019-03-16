fbpx

Back
﻿

WWE superstars returning to S’pore for live show on June 27

Wonder if Finn Balor will use Merlion-inspired body paint?

Sulaiman Daud | March 4, 09:53 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Wrestling fans, get ready to paint your faces and practice your chants.

The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will do battle on our shores once more on June 27.

Coming back after 2017

In a press release on March 4, WWE announced they will hold a live show in Singapore later this year, after visiting in 2015 and 2017.

The show will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Said Vice President and General Manager of WWE Asia Pacific Chris Marsh, “We are excited to return to Singapore where fans can see all their favorite WWE Superstars live in an electrifying atmosphere.”

Expect talent

Fans can expect to cheer on (or viciously boo) their favourite ring warriors, including Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Bayley and Alexa Bliss.

However, as always, the talent line-up is subject to change due to injury or unforeseen circumstances.

But that also means other stars could make surprise cameos.

Who could forget the time when Chris Jericho appeared in Singapore and threatened to add the entire country to his infamous list?

Where to get tickets:

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 15.

Tickets are available in a range of prices, including, S$48, S$88, S$108, S$148, S$298 and S$498.

They will be available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, all SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office and Scotts Square Concierge Desk.

You can also order your tickets online at www.sportshubtix.sg.

Or you could call the Sports Hub Tix Hotline at +65 3158 7888.

Related stories:

WWE wrestler Chris Jericho praises S’pore for being beautiful

Confirmed: WWE really coming to S’pore on June 28, 2017

Top image from WWE’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

15% shortfall in S'pore tourists visiting M'sia in 2018

Wonder why.

March 4, 01:44 am

M'sian Minister: Flying car not for sale to the public, but Grab interested to use it for taxi services

Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads.

March 3, 10:32 pm

CEO of S'pore gaming company Sea, formerly Garena, becomes a billionaire

The company renamed to Sea in 2017.

March 3, 08:29 pm

Australian durian seller disappears on 27-year-old S'pore business partner, allegedly owes over $20,000

The Australian also apparently told him to "stop playing the victim".

March 3, 06:34 pm

Why S'pore doesn't dare: Retiring publisher Fong Hoe Fang reflects on 40 years of activism

'You see injustice, it's so clear-cut, how can you not stand up for them?'

March 3, 06:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close