WWE superstars returning to S’pore for live show on June 27

Wrestling fans, get ready to paint your faces and practice your chants.

The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will do battle on our shores once more on June 27.

Coming back after 2017

In a press release on March 4, WWE announced they will hold a live show in Singapore later this year, after visiting in 2015 and 2017.

The show will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Said Vice President and General Manager of WWE Asia Pacific Chris Marsh, “We are excited to return to Singapore where fans can see all their favorite WWE Superstars live in an electrifying atmosphere.”

Expect talent

Fans can expect to cheer on (or viciously boo) their favourite ring warriors, including Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Bayley and Alexa Bliss.

However, as always, the talent line-up is subject to change due to injury or unforeseen circumstances.

But that also means other stars could make surprise cameos.

Who could forget the time when Chris Jericho appeared in Singapore and threatened to add the entire country to his infamous list?

Where to get tickets:

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 15.

Tickets are available in a range of prices, including, S$48, S$88, S$108, S$148, S$298 and S$498.

They will be available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, all SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office and Scotts Square Concierge Desk.

You can also order your tickets online at www.sportshubtix.sg.

Or you could call the Sports Hub Tix Hotline at +65 3158 7888.

