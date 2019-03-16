World’s largest Starbucks opens Feb. 28, 2019 in Tokyo

The largest Starbucks in the world has opened its doors on Feb. 28, 2019, in Tokyo.

The 32,000 square feet space spans at least three storeys and an outdoor terrace.

Besides being ridiculously expansive, the branch is also more than just a cafe — the Tokyo Reserve Roastery, as it is called, is where freshly roasted beans are held in a 16.7m coffee cask, complemented by the presence of a colossal roaster.

Connecting pipes deliver the beans to where they are needed in store.

The menu will also feature specialty coffees, teas, and desserts.

Here’s a closer look at the space.

The first level consists of the bakery, main coffee bar, as well as a retail space for exclusive products and merchandise.

The 16.7m copper cask rests on this floor, while the rest of its length extends to the upper levels.

Another view of the cask, surrounded by 2,100 hand-crafted cherry blossom decorations.

According to their Facebook page, this coffee roaster will roast more than 680,000 kilograms of coffee annually for the Japanese market.

A Japan-exclusive Tokyo Roast Blend will be roasted on-site and distributed across all Starbucks stores in Japan.

Visitors will find “coffee and tea-inspired cocktails” that can only be found at this particular roastery, in addition to wine, beers, and classic cocktails.