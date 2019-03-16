fbpx

World’s largest Starbucks opens Feb. 28, 2019 in Tokyo

Can fit a lot of students.

Mandy How | March 1, 08:03 am

Upsurge

The largest Starbucks in the world has opened its doors on Feb. 28, 2019, in Tokyo.

Image via Starbucks Partners/Facebook

The 32,000 square feet space spans at least three storeys and an outdoor terrace.

Besides being ridiculously expansive, the branch is also more than just a cafe — the Tokyo Reserve Roastery, as it is called, is where freshly roasted beans are held in a 16.7m coffee cask, complemented by the presence of a colossal roaster.

Connecting pipes deliver the beans to where they are needed in store.

The menu will also feature specialty coffees, teas, and desserts.

Here’s a closer look at the space.

Image via Starbucks Partners/Facebook
Image via Starbucks Partners/Facebook

The first level consists of the bakery, main coffee bar, as well as a retail space for exclusive products and merchandise.

The 16.7m copper cask rests on this floor, while the rest of its  length extends to the upper levels.

Another view of the cask, surrounded by 2,100 hand-crafted cherry blossom decorations.

Image via Starbucks Partners/Facebook

According to their Facebook page, this coffee roaster will roast more than 680,000 kilograms of coffee annually for the Japanese market.

Image via Starbucks Partners/Facebook

A Japan-exclusive Tokyo Roast Blend will be roasted on-site and distributed across all Starbucks stores in Japan.

Visitors will find “coffee and tea-inspired cocktails” that can only be found at this particular roastery, in addition to wine, beers, and classic cocktails.


Additionally, the Teavana tea retail experience features curious concoctions of tea beverages, as well as desserts.

An example of such a beverage would be the Golden-Sky Black Tea Latte sweetened with honey, turmeric, milk, and topped with turmeric cotton candy.

Image via Starbucks Partners/Facebook

There’s an outdoor terrace on the top floor.

It will also function as an event space that can hold casual panel discussions, music jam sessions, and coffee tastings.

Image via Starbucks Partners/Facebook

Local community groups are welcome as well.

Image via Starbucks Partners/Facebook

Here are more photos of the elaborate outlet:

View this post on Instagram

Starbucks Reserve Roastery☕️🧜‍♀️ スタッフの方々もお客さんもみんな笑顔🥺❤️ 店内も広くて何故かとても楽しかった☺️💭ディズニーにいる気分。いつものスタバ感覚で飲んだらクオリティが全然違う！高いと思ってたけど寧ろ安い😳！#バタースコッチラテ 忘れそうなので記録🖋笑 素人にもわかりやすくおすすめしてくれました🥺❤️ ただコンセントがないのがおしい🤫 * #スターバックスリザーブロースタリー東京 #スタバ #スターバックス #世界で5番目 #カフェ #中目黒 #2月28日 #starbucksreserveroasterytokyo #starbucksreserve #starbucks #nakameguro #tokyo #coffee

A post shared by Aya (@aya.tmr) on

View this post on Instagram

2019.2.28 Thu ▒ ▓ ░ ▒ ▓ ░ ▒ ▓ ░ ▒ ▓ ░ ▒ ▓ ロースタリー東京のロースターが焙煎した、 『TOKYOロースト』のドリップコーヒー。 今日から3日間だけ、 (3月2日まで)全国のスタバで飲めます。 と、帰りに寄ったいつものスタバでオススメされ😄 今日は雨が降って寒かったから、 最後にホッと温まりました。 TOKYOローストのコーヒー豆は、 3月20日から発売されるとのこと。 おやすみ世界♪ 明日もきっといい日✨ 좋은 꿈 꾸세요🌛 #日々是好日 #スタバ #スターバックス #STARBUCKS #스타벅스 #ドリップコーヒー #TOKYOロースト

A post shared by ずんちゃん*히로미 (@soraumihoshi) on

View this post on Instagram

・ ・ @starbucksreserve_tokyo ・ STARBUCKS RESERVE ROASTERY TOKYO ・ ⭐2019.02.28 グランドオープン⭐ ・ #クラフテッドコーヒージェリーフラペチーノ ・ ・ ⭐ホワイトモカシロップ追加+50円⭐ ⭐Ex.ホイップ⭐ ⭐キャラメルソース追加⭐ ・ 甘々仕様にカスタムしましたけど〜 ・ エスプレッソローストが効いて… ・ そんなに甘くならずw🤔🙄😅 ・ コーヒーゼリーも苦めで大人仕様に✨😋 ・ のどごしがたまりませんね😊 ・ いつになるかは？ですけど～ ・ ロースタリーへ遊びに行きたいですね☕️ ・ #スタバ #スターバックス #スターバックスコーヒー #スターバックスコーヒージャパン #ホムスタ #安定の指定席 #starbucks #starbuckscoffee #starbuckscoffeejapan #starbucksreserveroasterytokyo

A post shared by ☆ウッチー☆ 𝕌𝕔𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕪 (@stb_ucchiy_0123) on

Very cool.

Top image via Starbucks Partners

