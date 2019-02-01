White Rabbit bubble tea now available in M’sia

There’s no denying that the White Rabbit candy is one of the hottest food trends now.

And it seems like food and beverage businesses are latching on to this trend. Hard.

Advertisement

The latest business to join in the diabetic fun is a tea shop in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, named “Yumcha Tea Bar“.

This is their newest offering:

To up the trend factor, Yumcha’s new concoction also includes Butterfly Pea Boba, which explains the purple-coloured boba in the drink.

Advertisement

According to the tea shop’s Facebook page, it uses “100% genuine ingredients”, and it even uploaded a photo of its tea making process for good measure.

Here is the address of the tea bar:

39, Jalan PJS 11/9, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

Yay.

Top photo collage via Facebook/Yumcha My