White Rabbit bubble tea now available in M’sia

Latest food trend now.

Olivia Lin | March 23, 02:19 pm

There’s no denying that the White Rabbit candy is one of the hottest food trends now.

And it seems like food and beverage businesses are latching on to this trend. Hard.

M’sia ice cream shop does White Rabbit ice cream

White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream on sale in American creamery

Starbucks barista in Canada creates ‘White Rabbit Frap’ & other beloved drinks in Asia

The latest business to join in the diabetic fun is a tea shop in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, named “Yumcha Tea Bar“.

This is their newest offering:

Photo via Facebook/Yumcha My

To up the trend factor, Yumcha’s new concoction also includes Butterfly Pea Boba, which explains the purple-coloured boba in the drink.

Photo via Facebook/Yumcha My

According to the tea shop’s Facebook page, it uses “100% genuine ingredients”, and it even uploaded a photo of its tea making process for good measure.

Photo via Facebook/Yumcha My

Here is the address of the tea bar:

39, Jalan PJS 11/9, Bandar Sunway,

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

Yay.

Top photo collage via Facebook/Yumcha My

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

