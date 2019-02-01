We Bare Bears collectible cups available at Golden Village S’pore from March 15, 2019
The cups come with a popcorn and drink combo.
Golden Village is getting good at this.
Previously, it was the How To Train Your Dragon cups that had people going crazy:
From March 15, 2019, the cinema will be selling a We Bare Bears Movie Combo that also comes with collectible cups.
There will be three designs in total, one for each bear:
In addition to the cup, the combo also includes one large popcorn and one regular drink.
Each combo costs S$13.50, and will be on sale at al Golden Village outlets for a limited period.
