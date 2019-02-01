We Bare Bears collectible cups available at Golden Village S’pore from March 15, 2019

Golden Village is getting good at this.

Previously, it was the How To Train Your Dragon cups that had people going crazy:

From March 15, 2019, the cinema will be selling a We Bare Bears Movie Combo that also comes with collectible cups.

There will be three designs in total, one for each bear:

In addition to the cup, the combo also includes one large popcorn and one regular drink.

Each combo costs S$13.50, and will be on sale at al Golden Village outlets for a limited period.

