Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre to have pool slides & water play equipment from 2020

Choa Chu Kang residents can look forward to upgraded sports facilities from 2020.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu announced in her speech at the MCCY Committee of Supply debate on March 8 that the upgraded Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre will be ready in phases from 2020.

This particular sports centre was singled out by Fu as one that was “co-created” by Singaporeans, and we can expect more of such projects to come.

Renovated swimming complex

According to Channel NewsAsia, over 700 residents gave their feedback to Sports SG on the type of facilities they would like to see at the Sports Centre.

Following this, it will include a renovated swimming complex, featuring water slides, a sheltered training pool, and new water play equipment.

It will also have a bigger gym and dance studio, an air-conditioned sports hall, and a new active health lab by 2021.

New sports facilities in more neighbourhoods

Other existing Active SG facilities will be “rejuvenated” with features like LED scoreboards and bucket seats to enhance spectator experience.

These places include Bishan Stadium, Jalan Besar Stadium, Jurong East Stadium, Kallang Practice Track and the Former Boon Lay Swimming Complex.

Aside from upgrading existing facilities, new ones will be built too.

In accordance with the Sports Facilities Master Plan, the following will be constructed:

52 new indoor school sports hall (under Dual use scheme)

32 new free-to-play school fields (under Dual Use scheme)

2 new Play Fields in Jurong Gardens and Yan Kit

Yishunites aren’t left out either, as there are plans to upgrade existing facilities.

There will also be nine new Sport-in-Precinct facilities built in the following neighbourhoods:

Buona Vista

Choa Chu Kang

Chong Pang

Mountbatten

Punggol East

Sembawang

Ulu Pandan

Whampoa

Woodlands

Community spaces

Fu illustrated how these facilities were helping residents in more ways than just fitness. She shared an anecdote of a boy named Ethan Loh, who joined the ActiveSG Football Academy in 2016.

Since then, he went on to represent the Academy in a football tournament in Australia, in addition to playing for his school.

Said Fu:

“In recent years, our arts and sports scenes have flourished. It is crucial that participation in the arts and sports remains something that all Singaporeans can enjoy and benefit from. It should not be a luxury for a privileged few.”

With all these opportunities to get involved in sports, there’s no excuse for sitting on the couch all day and just watching Netflix.

Top image from Active SG Choa Chu Kang Sports Centre’s Facebook page.