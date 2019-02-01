Water rationing exercises in Johor could affect 40,000 M’sians

Kota Tinggi region in Johor, Malaysia has been hit with a water supply problem.

Back in Feb. 26, it was reported that the water levels in the Sungai Lebam Dam in Johor had dropped below “critical” levels.

15,000 people in Kota Tinggi affected

On March 12, state news agency Bernama reported that residents in Kota Tinggi will have to undergo water rationing, which could be implemented as early as this weekend.

The Kota Tinggi region is about 60km north of Singapore.

About 15,000 residents in the following areas will be affected:

Felda Gugusan Lok Heng

Felda Waha

Bukit Easter

The rationing exercise was prompted by a drop in the water levels at Lok Heng Dam.

The regular water level should be 2.75m, while a level of 1.5m would trigger a water rationing exercise.

The water level in the dam now measures 1.43m.

Chairman of the State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee, Jimmy Puah, said:

“We cannot avoid this, we have to ration and I hope the people understand because of the extraordinary weather factors. However we will increase our efforts and will look for water resources as soon as possible, but for now, we have to accept that we will soon experience water supply disruptions.”

Puah was speaking to reporters after visiting the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant.

Sungai Gembut water levels also low

However, another water rationing exercise elsewhere could also be implemented.

The water levels in Sungai Gembut had also dropped to 0.19m instead of its normal level of 0.7m.

Puah advised the residents not to waste water as it would last for “only five days”.

A rationing exercise carried out in the Sungai Gembut and Sedili areas could affect another 25,000 people.

Puah added that the Sultan Iskandar Plant, the largest in the state, has enough water supply for 69 days for residents in places like Pasir Gudang and Seri Alam.

Johor also has a “back-up plan” for water pumps from Seluyut Dam if needed.

Singapore can help

However, the Malaysian state has another option, to ask Singapore for help.

Previously, Singapore helped Johor by supplying extra treated water, on top of what we already provide to Johor.

In January 2019, at Johor’s request, Singapore supplied an additional six million gallons of treated water per day over three days.

But this was due to pollution issues, not drought.

Top image from Generasi Gembut Facebook page and Pixabay.