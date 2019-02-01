Watain responds to S’pore banning metal concert by keeping Satanic branding message on point

A metal band has made its name around the world after it was banned by Singapore abruptly.

In response, Watain issued a statement to the Singapore authorities for banning the group’s concert on March 7, 2019 at the last-minute:

The post was put up on Facebook — a very metal platform of choice — by the band on 9:49am a day after the cancellation occurred.

What did Watain say?

The band hailed their fans from Singapore and the region for the “fire” in their “eyes” and “spirits”, while dissing the authorities in characteristic metal speak.

The Facebook caption read:

In the light of yesterdays events in Singapore we would like to send a proud hail to our fans and followers from Singapore, Indonesia, Sarawak, Burma, Laos, Phillipines and Malaysia who had travelled to see yesterdays performance but were robbed of their experience in the last minute by Singapores tragic excuse for a government.

It was an honor to meet you all yesterday and to sense the fire in your eyes and in your spirits. We look forward to the day we can perform for you without the interference from lesser men. To the honorless rats behind the ban, rest assured that you in your cowardly act have only stirred the cauldrons of your own misfortune. If these men and women didn’t already feel mistrust and contempt towards ”authorities”, they sure do now. The flames of discontent have once again been kindled, may they scorch your heavens…

Why is the caption funny?

There are two ways to read Watain’s response to Singapore banning their concert.

1. Read the message to confirm your bias that Watain is Satan’s spawn as they are showing utter contempt and disregard for the laws of Singapore and all manner of decency.

2. Read the message to appreciate how on point Watain is keeping their Satanic messaging by fronting with their balls to the wall bravado.

It should be noted that Watain band members are warm and friendly, law-abiding consummate performers in real life who interacted with their fans after the show got canned, while they are full of machismo over media interviews and online.

This sort of embodying different personas is due to them being 100 percent true-blue performers and having to stay on point when they are doing their shtick.

Need more proof Watain is actually regular people?

Instead of feasting on aborted foetuses and flossing their teeth with umbilical cords, the band members from Watain headed off to one of the coffee shops in Singapore for some chow and good old Tiger Beer:

The photo caption said:

Yeah and they enjoyed our local food.. With group of buddies.

No killing or drinking of blood!

Many metal heads are well respectable and kind in nature..

I would say 100% that I have encountered are humble and show respect to each and everyone.

This is by far the most metal photo of the band in Singapore, without any doubt.