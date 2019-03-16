Division at home will paralyse S’pore’s foreign policy: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore needs to strengthen the “resilience and unity” of its people, as division at home will paralyse its foreign policy, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Small but not powerless

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) Committee of Supply (COS) debate speech on March 1, Vivian also said Singaporeans need to understand our vulnerabilities as a small country.

And as a small country, Singapore must consider the changes taking place in the region.

However, despite the geo-political realities of being a small city-state, Vivian said Singapore is not necessarily powerless.

“We must stay nimble, we must continue to seize opportunities whilst maintaining our balance in midst of rapidly evolving world, and we can do this with your support. We will secure Singapore’s continued independence, well-being and prosperity.”

Singapore’s foreign policy principles

Vivian said Singaporeans need to deepen their appreciation of the fundamental principles of Singapore’s foreign policy.

These principles remain as salient today as they were at the time of Singapore’s independence.

1. Promoting a rules-based international order

Vivian said the rule of law is important to small states like Singapore.

It is also essential for Singapore to stand up for the multilateral, global trading system.

This is because as a country where trade volume totals over three times its GDP, trade is Singapore’s lifeblood.

Vivian also noted the progress in major trade agreements, such as the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the commitment to conclude the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) within this year.

In addition, Vivian stressed that freedom of navigation under the United Nations Convention on the Law Of the Sea (UNCLOS) is absolutely critical to Singapore, due to our port status.

This is why Singapore has always participated actively at the United Nations, and in the formation of international regimes and norms.

2. Being a credible and consistent partner

Singapore must continue to be “honest brokers” and deal fairly with all parties, Vivian said.

And in order to do this, Singapore must be neutral. He said:

“We cannot be bought, nor can we be bullied. We are not “for” or “against” anyone – we are “pro-Singapore”.

Because of Singapore’s credibility, it has been able to play a constructive role in international affairs.

Singapore has also maintained good relations with the two major powers, China and the United States (U.S.).

3. Singapore must make itself relevant so it can be successful

Quoting the late Lee Kuan Yew, who said “We must make ourselves relevant so that other countries have an interest in our continued survival and prosperity as a sovereign and independent nation”, Vivian said if Singapore is not successful, it would be completely irrelevant.

Vivian raised the example of Singapore’s hosting of the first summit between the U.S. President Donald Trump and and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying the role Singapore played reaffirms its reputation as an “impartial, reliable and safe country”.

He also took the chance to thank all Singaporeans for “showing the world” what the country can do at short notice.

4. Friend to all but enemy of none

Lastly, Vivian said Singapore aims to be a friend to all but an enemy of none.

This is important as peace and stability in Southeast Asia are vital for progress.

“Our closest neighbours will always be Malaysia and Indonesia. This is a geographical fact, and therefore they will always be of special importance to us.”

Regarding Singapore’s bilateral ties with Malaysia, Vivian said he is committed to resolving outstanding issues with its neighbour in an “amicable and constructive manner”, and in strict accordance with “bilateral agreements and international law”.

He said officials from both sides have been meeting to discuss measures to deescalate the situation on the port limits issue, as well as to discuss the arrangements for Seletar Airport and the airspace over Southern Johor.

Such is the approach that Singapore has chosen to take when it comes to its foreign policy.

And it has served the country well even in an “increasingly volatile, ambiguous, complex, and uncertain” external environment.

Singaporeans need to hold on to these values as it takes on the evolving and complex situation abroad.

Concerns in Singapore’s foreign policy

1. Sino-U.S. tensions

Sino-U.S. relations are the most important bilateral relationship in the global system, said Vivian.

Unfortunately, the dynamic between them is “shifting from one of engagement to one of strategic rivalry and competition”.

And even in the event that current ongoing trade disputes are resolved, the strategic competition between both countries will manifest in other areas, such as “defence, energy, cyber security — even outer space”.

Such power rivalry between them is expected to sharpen especially in the technological aspect, with the ongoing disputes over 5G technology a case in point.

2. Digital revolution

Vivian said that the ongoing digital revolution, such as “a rise in computing power, an explosion in big data, as well as progress in automation”, have already disrupted many parts of the world.

And such disruptions can potentially fracture Singapore’s society, especially when advances in information technology have allowed Singaporeans to become more “media-savvy” and exposed them to even more “competing viewpoints and disinformation”.

Therefore, Singaporeans must be aware of the risk of “being influenced by foreign entities who are using these new tools, including using them in the political arena”.

3. Rise of protectionism and nationalism across the world

The “uneven distribution of growth” has given rise to protectionism and nationalism across the world.

“This tumult of domestic politics and political polarisation has created a geopolitical order dominated by increasingly short-term transactional ethos and a zero-sum mind-set.”

4. Multilateral rules-based trading system is under threat

The global, multilateral rules-based trading system that has helped bring peace and prosperity to Singapore and Asean is now at risk, said Vivian.

More countries are increasingly looking at multilateral agreements as attacks on sovereignty and economic growth.

This might result in a “negative-sum game for all” if left unchecked.

Nevertheless, Vivian said Singapore remains committed to free trade, and an open, rules-based international order and multilateral trading system.

Need to remain vigilant

Closer to home, Vivian also emphasised the need to remain vigilant about threats to the region’s stability and security.

Such threats include the rise in identity politics and extremism that increases the risk for radicalism and terrorism in the region.

The recent escalation of tension between India and Pakistan is “another reminder that the old fault-lines remain, are volatile and are susceptible to political exploitation”.

Sacrifices appreciated

Vivian reminded the House that despite the challenges he had laid out, MFA’s budget is the “lowest” among all the ministries and it had not asked for an increase this year.

Instead, he called for more support.

“What we are asking for is more domestic support. And I am very grateful for the hard work and the ingenuity of our diplomats; and the sacrifices of their families.”

He ended his speech by saying that Singapore needs to “continue to invest a fair share of our resources in diplomacy” so the country can stand its ground and protect its sovereignty.

You can read his entire speech here.

Top image via govsingapore/YouTube