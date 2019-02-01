Driver in Vietnam causes major 7-vehicle accident, continues partying like he’s still in a rave
Feel the beat.
There was apparently an accident in Vietnam, near Nguyen Van Cu and Ba Thang Hai Streets, recently.
Here is a picture of part of the aftermath of the accident, which apparently involved a car, a taxi and five motorcycles.
The driver of the car involved in the pretty serious-looking crash, however, appeared slightly less perturbed by the whole thing.
Here are some videos of the driver in question.
And here’s a pic.
According to Vietnamese media outlets, the man was identified as Nguyen Van Quoc, a 27-year-old American citizen.
Here’s the carnage that he allegedly caused.
Here he is after being arrested and (hopefully) sobered up.
The man was suspected to be under the influence of meth.
Sad.
Image collated from Vnews and Nguyễn Hoàng Phụng’s Facebook post
