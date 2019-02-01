fbpx

Back
﻿

Driver in Vietnam causes major 7-vehicle accident, continues partying like he’s still in a rave

Feel the beat.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 15, 01:29 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

There was apparently an accident in Vietnam, near Nguyen Van Cu and Ba Thang Hai Streets, recently.

Here is a picture of part of the aftermath of the accident, which apparently involved a car, a taxi and five motorcycles.

Image via Nguyễn Hoàng Phụng’s Facebook post
Image via Nguyễn Hoàng Phụng’s Facebook post

The driver of the car involved in the pretty serious-looking crash, however, appeared slightly less perturbed by the whole thing.

Here are some videos of the driver in question.

And here’s a pic.

Image from Nguyễn Hoàng Phụng’s Facebook post

According to Vietnamese media outlets, the man was identified as Nguyen Van Quoc, a 27-year-old American citizen.

Here’s the carnage that he allegedly caused.

Here he is after being arrested and (hopefully) sobered up.

Image via Vnews

The man was suspected to be under the influence of meth.

Sad.

Image collated from Vnews and Nguyễn Hoàng Phụng’s Facebook post

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Cyclist fractures skull & nearly dies after getting hit by taxi along Braddell Road

The couple hopes that motorists and cyclists can 'take care of each other' on the road.

March 15, 01:14 pm

S'porean woman, 25, pleads guilty to causing friend's death in Bukit Timah traffic accident

Discretionary right turns are risky for impatient and inexperienced drivers.

March 15, 12:25 pm

Deliveroo launches futuristic dine-in restaurant with 11 concepts, including Omakase Burger

Interesting.

March 15, 12:21 pm

Nestle launching sugar-free packet Milo in June 2019, starting with Thailand

How to win the war against diabetes.

March 15, 12:13 pm

Malay entrepreneur in S'pore claims he does 400% more sales using non-Malay name

Gotta fly to get to where others walk.

March 14, 10:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close