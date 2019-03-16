fbpx

4,000kg of vegetables to be grown monthly on Ang Mo Kio rooftop car park farm for sale

Making use of urban spaces.

Belmont Lay | March 5, 11:06 pm

New source of fibre grown in Ang Mo Kio

Urban farming is getting a shot in the arm in Singapore.

Some 4,000kg of vegetables will be produced on the rooftop farm of an Ang Mo Kio car park each month within a few weeks’ time by April.

Who is doing it?

Citiponics Farm @ Ang Mo Kio began in February 2019.

Within a few weeks, it should be producing enough leafy greens to feed 1,600 people a month.

The privately-owned farm can currently grow up to 25 different types of vegetables.

These include nai bai (dwarf bok choy), kai lan (also known as Chinese kale) and cai xin (a green leafy vegetable similar to kai lan).

Where?

The 1,800 sq m rooftop farm is on top of a Housing Board multi-storey car park at Block 700 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Who works there?

Citiponics will hire locals, including elderly residents from the Awwa Senior Community Home.

How does the vegetables grow?

The company uses an aqua organic system.

A constant stream of water and nutrients is pumped through a network of pipes.

No pesticides are used and no waste is produced. The aim is to save space and energy.

The pipes have holes cut into them, creating pockets which are then filled with tiny clay pebbles.

Seeds are placed among the pebbles, which become the growing medium for the plants.

Where will the vegetables be sold?

Produce will be sold at FairPrice’s nearby store at the Ang Mo Kio Hub.

Is this a new concept?

Citiponics has another rooftop farm in Kang Ching Road in Jurong.

