2,290sqm Uniqlo store, 2nd largest in S’pore, opening at Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019

Welcome to yet another Uniqlooooo!

Guan Zhen Tan | March 12, 03:45 pm

Uniqlo will be opening its newest store at Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019.

The outlet spans 2,290 square metres and will be the second largest Uniqlo in Singapore after its global flagship store that opened in Orchard Central in 2016.

What to look out for

Much like the flagship store, Uniqlo at Jewel will include a dedicated Uniqlo T-shirt (UT) corner, which will showcase the latest UT designs.

Fans can also look forward to an exclusive early launch of the Marvel x Jason Polan UT collection at this particular outlet.

Other UT designs from previous popular collaborations will also be featured.

Photo via Uniqlo
Photo via Uniqlo.
Photo via Uniqlo

In conjunction with Jewel’s official opening, the store is giving out Uniqlo dry bags to the first 250 customers who spend a minimum of S$80 nett in a single receipt each day between April 17 to 21, while stocks last.

Image via Uniqlo

Open during ticketed preview

While the store officially opens on April 17, Uniqlo will be one of the many shops open for business during the week-long ticketed preview of Jewel from April 11 to 16.

The preview will run in four three-hour time blocks from 10am to 10pm daily, and visitors will get to explore various points of interest in Jewel and shop and dine at more than 90 per cent of Jewel’s 280 shopping and dining outlets which will be up and running for business.

You can register for the preview here. Note that there are only 500,000 tickets available, so do get yours early.

Here are the details of their operating hours:

UNIQLO Jewel Changi Airport

Opening date:
April 11-16, 2019 (Public preview, ticketed entry)
April 17, 2019 (Official opening)

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Address:
78 Airport Boulevard
#B1-212, 213, 214, 215 & 216
Jewel Changi Airport
Singapore 819666

Here’s what else you can expect at Jewel Changi Airport:

Changi Jewel opens on April 17, 2019. Here are some of its exciting nom noms.

Top image via Uniqlo

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

