Thai eatery Tuk Tuk Cha’s S’pore outlets are now halal certified

Good news for those looking for new halal eateries: Thai eatery Tuk Tuk Cha is now halal certified.

Advertisement

This was publicised by Facebook page The Halal Food Blog on March 12, 2019:

A quick check on the Muis website confirms that all 10 outlets have obtained halal certification.

Menu

Tuk Tuk Cha’s menu consists of mains, drinks, and desserts.

For mains, prices hover around S$10.

Menu items include green curry chicken, tom yam noodles, beef boat noodles, and more.

Advertisement

As for desserts, there’s thick toast and mango sticky rice to look forward to:

Advertisement

For drinks, there’s Thai milk tea, green milk tea, and even seasonal concoctions.

Advertisement

Click here to find the list of outlets in Singapore.

Advertisement

Top image via Tuk Tuk Cha Singapore and @bouquetoffood/Instagram