Thai eatery Tuk Tuk Cha’s S’pore outlets are now halal certified
More dining options.
Good news for those looking for new halal eateries: Thai eatery Tuk Tuk Cha is now halal certified.
This was publicised by Facebook page The Halal Food Blog on March 12, 2019:
A quick check on the Muis website confirms that all 10 outlets have obtained halal certification.
Menu
Tuk Tuk Cha’s menu consists of mains, drinks, and desserts.
For mains, prices hover around S$10.
Menu items include green curry chicken, tom yam noodles, beef boat noodles, and more.
The goodness Tom Yum MAMA! Featuring Thai MAMA noodles simmered in rich Tom Yum broth, prawns, chicken meatballs and egg, all ingredients were packed in a clay pot and bring to boil over large flame which bring out the intense Tom Yum fragrance! Only available at Tuk Tuk Cha Bistro @ Bedok Point! Treat yourself to a good meal today! #tuktukchasg #bestthaimilkteaintown . 📷: @misstamchiak
As for desserts, there’s thick toast and mango sticky rice to look forward to:
The afternoon weather is unbearably hot. How about some Ice Cream on Shibuya Toast to cool off the heat? . Available in 5 flavors – Thai Milk Tea, Matcha, Coconut, Chocolate & Mango. . We know size matters. For small eaters, now we also have a mini version of Shibuya Toast available at all our stores.
For drinks, there’s Thai milk tea, green milk tea, and even seasonal concoctions.
This Thai Milk Tea is so delicious 😍😍😍 #drinkup #glass #drink #drinks #photoofthed #slurp #drinking #yum #yummy #cocacola #nomnomnom #enjoy #thirsty #thirstythursday #foodforfoodies #getinmybelly #foodporn #mmm #sweets #good #nightynight #sleeptime #instagooddeepsleep #stars #donotwant #warm #tired #beautiful #photooftheday #dark
[NEW Items] [🚇 #StormscapeBugis] [Launched: May 2018] MANGO MATCHA Latte?! Tuk Tuk Cha had launched their Thai Mango series last week! With sweet, juicy Thai mango in all their drinks, think . Swipe ⬅️ for menu 1️⃣ Mango Matcha Latte (SGD 5.80) 2️⃣ Mango Snow Kakigori (SGD 6.80) 3️⃣ Mango Cream Open Toast (SGD 6.80) 4️⃣ Mango Yogurt Frappe (SGD 5.80) 5️⃣ Mango Frappe (SGD 6.80) 6️⃣ Mango Sago Frappe (SGD 5.80) 7️⃣ Mango Sago (SGD 3.80) #StormscapeMatcha #GrabFoodie
Let's paint the town Red & Green with our festive concoction of Thai Green Milk Tea and Thai Red Rubies! Creamy rich with bitter-sweet tea fragrance, and now enhanced with soft-crunchy red rubies for an additional bite texture. Our Christmas beverages are bound to delight any sweet tooth this joyous occasion! . 🎅🏻🌲 . #tuktukchasg #bestthaimilkteaintown
Click here to find the list of outlets in Singapore.
Top image via Tuk Tuk Cha Singapore and @bouquetoffood/Instagram
