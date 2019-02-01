fbpx

Thai eatery Tuk Tuk Cha’s S’pore outlets are now halal certified

More dining options.

Mandy How | March 13, 12:22 am

Good news for those looking for new halal eateries: Thai eatery Tuk Tuk Cha is now halal certified.

This was publicised by Facebook page The Halal Food Blog on March 12, 2019:

A quick check on the Muis website confirms that all 10 outlets have obtained halal certification.

Menu

Tuk Tuk Cha’s menu consists of mains, drinks, and desserts.

For mains, prices hover around S$10.

Menu items include green curry chicken, tom yam noodles, beef boat noodles, and more.

As for desserts, there’s thick toast and mango sticky rice to look forward to:

For drinks, there’s Thai milk tea, green milk tea, and even seasonal concoctions.

#milktea any day, any where… 😍

Click here to find the list of outlets in Singapore.

Top image via Tuk Tuk Cha Singapore and @bouquetoffood/Instagram

