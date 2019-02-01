Stackable Tsum Tsum drawers available in 7-Eleven S’pore from April 17 – June 25, 2019

Singaporeans are really into Tsum Tsums:

And now there’s a whole collection of Tsum Tsum drawers to look forward to, redeemable at 7-Eleven stores from April 17 – June 25, 2019.

Six Disney characters— Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Toy Story’s Lotso and Alien — have been transformed into mini storage containers that can be stacked and locked together.

There are a total of 12 designs.

The individual caddies can hold items like jewellery, stationery, toys, and snacks, according to 7-Eleven.

How to redeem

To redeem a drawer, spend S$4 at any 7-Eleven store to get a sticker stamp. Six stamps and additional S$5.90 will entitled you to one caddie.

Alternatively, collect 20 stamps to get the drawer for free.

However, customers will not be able to choose the design handed out to them.

Top image via 7-Eleven Singapore