Stackable Tsum Tsum drawers available in 7-Eleven S’pore from April 17 – June 25, 2019
A lot of things to collect these days.
Singaporeans are really into Tsum Tsums:
Disney Tsum Tsums at Gardens by the Bay for Christmas from Nov. 2, 2018 – Jan. 6, 2019
More than 2,000 Disney Tsum Tsum lanterns at VivoCity’s SkyPark from Aug. 30 to Sep. 30, 2018
And now there’s a whole collection of Tsum Tsum drawers to look forward to, redeemable at 7-Eleven stores from April 17 – June 25, 2019.
Six Disney characters— Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Toy Story’s Lotso and Alien — have been transformed into mini storage containers that can be stacked and locked together.
There are a total of 12 designs.
The individual caddies can hold items like jewellery, stationery, toys, and snacks, according to 7-Eleven.
How to redeem
To redeem a drawer, spend S$4 at any 7-Eleven store to get a sticker stamp. Six stamps and additional S$5.90 will entitled you to one caddie.
Alternatively, collect 20 stamps to get the drawer for free.
However, customers will not be able to choose the design handed out to them.
Top image via 7-Eleven Singapore
