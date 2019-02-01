fbpx

Stackable Tsum Tsum drawers available in 7-Eleven S’pore from April 17 – June 25, 2019

A lot of things to collect these days.

Mandy How | March 19, 05:47 pm

Upsurge

Singaporeans are really into Tsum Tsums:

Disney Tsum Tsums at Gardens by the Bay for Christmas from Nov. 2, 2018 – Jan. 6, 2019

More than 2,000 Disney Tsum Tsum lanterns at VivoCity’s SkyPark from Aug. 30 to Sep. 30, 2018

And now there’s a whole collection of Tsum Tsum drawers to look forward to, redeemable at 7-Eleven stores from April 17 – June 25, 2019.

via 7-Eleven Singapore

Six Disney characters— Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Toy Story’s Lotso and Alien — have been transformed into mini storage containers that can be stacked and locked together.

There are a total of 12 designs.

via 7-Eleven Singapore
via 7-Eleven Singapore

 

via 7-Eleven Singapore
via 7-Eleven Singapore

The individual caddies can hold items like jewellery, stationery, toys, and snacks, according to 7-Eleven.

How to redeem

To redeem a drawer, spend S$4 at any 7-Eleven store to get a sticker stamp. Six stamps and additional S$5.90 will entitled you to one caddie.

via 7-Eleven Singapore

Alternatively, collect 20 stamps to get the drawer for free.

However, customers will not be able to choose the design handed out to them.

Top image via 7-Eleven Singapore

 

 

