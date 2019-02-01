tokidoki event at Changi Airport from March 15 – May 1, 2019 has inflatable playground & exclusive merch
From March 15 – May 1, 2019, The World of tokidoki will descend on Changi Airport with meet-and-greets, an inflatable playground, merchandise, and even a photo booth.
Here are some event highlights.
1) Inflatable playground
Featuring an obstacle tunnel and a unicorn slide leading to a large ball pit, the playground is suitable for both adults and children.
The opening hours:
Where to go: Terminal 3, Departure Hall Level 2 (Opposite check-in row 11)
2) tokidoki premiums
You can purchase these items with a minimum spend of S$60 (S$80 if you’re buying stuff at the supermarkets). Shoppers can combine two receipts from the same day.
Where to go:
Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)
Terminal 4, Departure Hall (Opposite check-in row 7)
3) Showflat exhibition
The showflat appears to be mainly for photo-taking purposes. There’s also a tokidoki photo booth (with complimentary photo prints) and a tokidoki retail store.
Where to go:
Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)
Opening hours:
Mar. 15 to 1 May, 10am to 11pm daily
4) Meet-and-greet sessions
More photo-taking opportunities with tokidoki characters Donutella and SANDy.
Where to go:
Terminal 3, Basement 2, ST3PS
When to go:
March 16, 17, 23, 24 (weekends)
2pm and 5pm
