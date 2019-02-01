fbpx

tokidoki event at Changi Airport from March 15 – May 1, 2019 has inflatable playground & exclusive merch

Exciting times ahead.

Mandy How | March 14, 01:52 pm

Upsurge

From March 15 – May 1, 2019, The World of tokidoki will descend on Changi Airport with meet-and-greets, an inflatable playground, merchandise, and even a photo booth.

Here are some event highlights.

1) Inflatable playground

Image via Changi Airport

Featuring an obstacle tunnel and a unicorn slide leading to a large ball pit, the playground is suitable for both adults and children.

The opening hours:

Table via Changi Airport

Where to go: Terminal 3, Departure Hall Level 2 (Opposite check-in row 11)

2) tokidoki premiums

Image via Changi Airport
Image via Changi Airport
Image via Changi Airport

You can purchase these items with a minimum spend of S$60 (S$80 if you’re buying stuff at the supermarkets). Shoppers can combine two receipts from the same day.

Where to go:
Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)
Terminal 4, Departure Hall (Opposite check-in row 7)

3) Showflat exhibition

Image via Changi Airport

The showflat appears to be mainly for photo-taking purposes. There’s also a tokidoki photo booth (with complimentary photo prints) and a tokidoki retail store.

Where to go:
Terminal 3, Basement 2 (Opposite Kopitiam)

Opening hours:
Mar. 15 to 1 May, 10am to 11pm daily

4) Meet-and-greet sessions

More photo-taking opportunities with tokidoki characters Donutella and SANDy.

Where to go:
Terminal 3, Basement 2, ST3PS

When to go:
March 16, 17, 23, 24 (weekends)
2pm and 5pm

Top image via Changi Airport

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

