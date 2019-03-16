fbpx

People throwing Vans sneakers up in the air is newest internet challenge

Don't let your mum catch you throwing your shoes around.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 6, 11:58 am

There’ve been a couple of fun internet challenges recently, like this one:

Cat owners are dialling their pet’s paws & hearing them meow in latest internet challenge

Here’s a new one.

Vans challenge

If you have a pair of Vans sneakers, you might want to check this out.

People have been throwing their Vans sneakers up in the air just to prove that they will land right side up.

It all started when a Twitter user, @Ibelievthehype, posted a video throwing her Vans sneakers up in the air.

Along with the video, she wrote ‘Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up’ which sparked off this new internet sensation.

This tweet went viral and has now garnered more than 94,000 retweets and 250,000 likes.

Subsequently, more people followed suit, fervently trying this theory out.

Some Singaporeans are trying this out too.

Throw multiple pairs at one time

Regardless of the type of sneakers

Really, just throw only.

Even if your Vans did a couple of somersaults in the air, they will still land right side up.

When you get thrown off in life, be like a pair of Vans.

You don’t even have to throw them.

And it’s definitely not referring to this type of #VansChallenge.

Other shoes work too.

Vans slippers as well.

Here’s someone who succeeded in using Converse sneakers.

Crocs too.

Unfortunately, there were some who failed.

Sad.

Vans challenge, explained

Shoes landing upright after getting thrown in the air is not a new phenomena.

It is also definitely not a Vans-exclusive physics trick.

So why do they always land right side up?

According to a physics professor, it actually has something to do with how shoes are typically designed and how the masses of rubber and canvas are distributed,

“The shoe is getting designed to pivot over that part of the shoe. And that’s what you’d expect. If you look at your foot, the inside is concave and the outside is convex. There must be something about the way the mass is arranged in the shoe.”

Cool.

Top photo collage from @BryceMckenney1, @iniabelkoqca

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

