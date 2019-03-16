People throwing Vans sneakers up in the air is newest internet challenge
Don't let your mum catch you throwing your shoes around.
There’ve been a couple of fun internet challenges recently, like this one:
Here’s a new one.
If you have a pair of Vans sneakers, you might want to check this out.
People have been throwing their Vans sneakers up in the air just to prove that they will land right side up.
It all started when a Twitter user, @Ibelievthehype, posted a video throwing her Vans sneakers up in the air.
Along with the video, she wrote ‘Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up’ which sparked off this new internet sensation.
This tweet went viral and has now garnered more than 94,000 retweets and 250,000 likes.
Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H
— lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019
Subsequently, more people followed suit, fervently trying this theory out.
Some Singaporeans are trying this out too.
I approve this message! LOL #VansChallenge pic.twitter.com/N11pgYDROc
— Alex 💬 (@alextayz) March 4, 2019
Mengecek keaslian sepatu #VansChallenge pic.twitter.com/kOm9MnpCa2
— 𝔠 𝔬 𝔠 𝔬 (@fredericodamian) March 5, 2019
Throw multiple pairs at one time
Had to see if the #vans thing was real. pic.twitter.com/raZg6Ep3xH
— austin (@_AustinBosquez) March 4, 2019
#VansChallenge the curiosity is real……. so i tried it myself. pic.twitter.com/wxuEeSHe8Q
— nabeela (@iniabelkoq) March 5, 2019
Regardless of the type of sneakers
Decided to do that vans thing when you throw them and they always land up and I’m pretty shocked 😅 pic.twitter.com/kVQBAi1kxT
— Joana (@jo_villarreal16) March 4, 2019
I learned today that no matter how you throw your vans they always land right side up… pic.twitter.com/1um0UXpbxW
— Bryce🧼 (@BryceMckenney1) March 3, 2019
Really, just throw only.
Even if your Vans did a couple of somersaults in the air, they will still land right side up.
Nak try gak #VansChallenge pic.twitter.com/C1YHGcY6ZC
— Ndh Brhm (@Ndh_iBRHM) March 5, 2019
When you get thrown off in life, be like a pair of Vans.
You don’t even have to throw them.
Y’all don’t even need to throw them #VansChallenge pic.twitter.com/Zi0pac1UIC
— Isaac Arefi (@Prince_0fPersia) March 5, 2019
And it’s definitely not referring to this type of #VansChallenge.
Just making sure everyone here knows that the #VansChallenge is something you do with a pair of Vans SHOES.
And not…actual Vans. Have a good day. pic.twitter.com/KVXtSRS0xP
— Joakim Gomez (@JoakimGomez) March 5, 2019
Other shoes work too.
Vans slippers as well.
Wanted to see if it worked with there sandals 😂 #VansChallenge pic.twitter.com/CZX98whjK2
— Ariana (@Ariana_c_1223) March 6, 2019
Here’s someone who succeeded in using Converse sneakers.
#VansChallenge#AllStarChallenge
Sobat misquen aku ga punya sepatu vansss pic.twitter.com/oMvdBWithm
— Sebenarnya malas (@yonipee) March 5, 2019
can confirm that converse work too #VansChallenge pic.twitter.com/eZmhj2IQFb
— samantha moore (@sammyamoore) March 5, 2019
Crocs too.
No Vans in my house but I do have some Crocs so I had to try it #VansChallenge #CrocsChallenge pic.twitter.com/mZCe36cJ2R
— H҉o҉v҉a҉ ⛄ (@JahovasWitniss) March 6, 2019
Unfortunately, there were some who failed.
Hmmm pic.twitter.com/1xpriD85fH
— Rangga (@_rasidy) February 16, 2019
Just found out my vans are fake. This is devastating news and I deserve a refund pic.twitter.com/jCtYic0PDe
— Jordan🦝 (@JBarrera117) March 4, 2019
#VansChallenge is a lie sorry pic.twitter.com/iqcOx1v1dg
— honeybee (@h0neyimhome) March 4, 2019
Sad.
Vans challenge, explained
Shoes landing upright after getting thrown in the air is not a new phenomena.
It is also definitely not a Vans-exclusive physics trick.
So why do they always land right side up?
According to a physics professor, it actually has something to do with how shoes are typically designed and how the masses of rubber and canvas are distributed,
“The shoe is getting designed to pivot over that part of the shoe. And that’s what you’d expect. If you look at your foot, the inside is concave and the outside is convex. There must be something about the way the mass is arranged in the shoe.”
Cool.
Top photo collage from @BryceMckenney1, @iniabelkoqca
