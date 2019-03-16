fbpx

Thai durian trader rejects daughter’s suitor for being “too handsome”, cancels 10,000 men marriage contest

Marketing champion.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 7, 11:39 am

Upsurge

The Thai man who basically proposed a tournament style work-off for his daughter’s hand has called the whole thing off.

In a tale as old as time, Anont Rotthong, offered 10 million baht (S$425,000) to anyone who would eventually win his daughter’s heart, following which, he proposed a knock-out style tournament to find his eventual son-in-law.

“Let’s all meet on April 1. Pack all your clothes and necessities, and be prepared to stay and work in my durian plantation for three months.”

If there is more than one of you left (after the three months), we will extend (the stint) for another three months… until there is only one man left.”

Your classic love story.

All he wanted from the man was the ability to “select and purchase durian, straight from the orchard”, to show some prior experience in the durian field.

This led to over 10,000 men applying in less than a week.

One participant who gained attention was Premyosapon Khongsai, who by a strange quirk of fate, is rather well-versed in the durian trade as well.

His post earned over 14,000 likes in a couple of days.

Here he is.

Image from Premyosapon Khongsai’s Facebook

Premyosapon signalled his interest in becoming Anont’s son-in-law in a now-deleted post.

In it, he cited his experience in the durian plantation, and his willingness to work hard.

Which, if you remember Anont’s initial criteria, seemed to be a pretty good fit.

Alas, Anont handily rejected his proposal.

He considered Premyosapon too “handsome” and claimed he would eventually break his daughter’s heart.

Damn those hidden terms and conditions.

An early exit from the tournament it appears for Premyosapon.

It is to be noted that Kanjasita, Anont’s daughter, clarified that regardless of the result of the tournament, the choice would ultimately lie with her.

Which is great but, as it turns out, ultimately unnecessary.

Called it off

On March 6, Anont called off the entire thing.

He told reporters that the whole fiasco, and subsequent media attention, had taken a toll on the family business.

So, basically decrying the media attention that had been placed on the search for a son-in-law.

In an unrelated note, here is Anont holding a press conference with a durian on the table.

Image from Anont’s Facebook

However, Anont’s earlier promise of S$425,000 in addition to 10 vehicles, a house, and two durian markets is still very much on the table to whoever eventually marries his daughter.

Image collated from Anont’s Facebook and Prem’s Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

