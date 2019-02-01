fbpx

Back
﻿

Telegram saw 3 million new users sign up during global WhatsApp, Facebook outage

Welp.

Joshua Lee | March 14, 06:13 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

It seems every cloud has a silver lining.

WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram went down globally for several hours from March 14 to 15 (Singapore time).

Correspondingly, Telegram saw an increase in its number of new sign ups.

Pavel Durov, CEO and founder of Telegram. Via Facebook.

On March 14, Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov announced on his Telegram channel that the messaging platform saw an increase of 3 million new users within the last 24 hours.

Screenshot via Pavel Durov’s Telegram Channel.

And then in an apparent swipe at Facebook (which owns WhatsApp and Instagram), the Russian entrepreneur said, “Good. We have true privacy and unlimited space for everyone”.

As recent as last year, Facebook faced public backlash and lawsuits arising from the way it handles user data.

This isn’t the first time a WhatsApp blip has led to a bit of a boost for Telegram.

In 2016, Telegram gained one million users in just a day following a ban on WhatsApp in Brazil.

Since we’re on the topic of Telegram channels…

Top images via Durov’s Facebook page and Telegram channel.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Chief of Govt Comms: Mahathir says M'sia selling water to S'pore since 1926, but he's wrong

Janadas Devan, who has written about this topic years ago, explains why.

March 14, 05:51 pm

Palawan Pirate Ship at Sentosa to cease operations on Apr. 14, 2019

Looks fun!

March 14, 05:08 pm

Cyclist in S'pore knocks down traffic cone & falls over, concern for traffic cone intensifies

No love lost for the cyclist in this case.

March 14, 04:54 pm

Former director embezzled over S$600,000 from Catholic centre in S'pore

March 14, 04:33 pm

Mother orangutan found severely wounded with 74 airgun pellets in body, baby died from hunger

Why would humans do this :(

March 14, 04:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close