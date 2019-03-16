S’pore lady asks taxi drivers for relationship advice, gets hilarious & poignant answers

Taxi drivers are known for their unusually candid views.

Ask anyone who’s taken their fair share of cab rides.

They can be rather upfront with their opinions, and how they share them.

And in some cases, as you are about to see, provide some real gems as well.

Week of asking

Carrine Low sought to harness the collective wisdom of taxi drivers in a video she uploaded on her Instagram.

In case you can’t see the video.

It is the fifth episode of her IGTV, Carrine Lowlife.

Here are some snippets from her seven days of taking cabs.

How to keep a long distance relationship going.

Some rather modern way of thinking.

And the importance of self-esteem.

Good.

Nas daily parody

If you find her familiar, it might be because you’ve seen the video where Low fronted a Nas Daily parody by Facebook group, Memeaporean.

Here it is.

Here’s the first episode of her show to help you get a better idea of her style.

You can watch the rest of her videos on her IGTV.

Image collated from Low’s Instagram