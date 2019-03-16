S’pore lady who allegedly abandoned baby apparently was pregnant, according to photograph seen in Taiwan media

If you haven’t been keeping up with the news, a major news story concerns a Singapore couple allegedly abandoning their newborn baby in Taiwan.

Advertisement

They apparently threw the baby, wrapped in plastic, into a bin, where it was discovered by a recycling plant worker.

Despite initial investigations by the Taiwanese police suggesting the couple was responsible for the act, the boyfriend came out to vehemently deny these claims.

In an interview with Shin Min, the boyfriend insisted that not only did they not abandon the baby, the girlfriend wasn’t pregnant at all.

The parents also floated the idea that the girlfriend was just a bit plump, and might not be pregnant at all.

Taiwanese media releases images

In an apparent counter to the interview he gave with Shin Min, TVBS News released footage of the lady in what appears to be a convenience store.

Here it is.

Advertisement

They even did a follow-up media report.

Their media also reported that a convenience store employee remembered asking where her husband was, in relation to her presumed pregnancy, and the woman only responding that he was resting, instead of correcting the employee.

They then urged the woman to come forth and clear up this matter.

A recent Shin Min article also claimed that the man had been uncontactable for more than two days.

The report also featured some of the neighbours in Singapore claiming that the girl’s stomach had gotten bigger the past few months.

The same Shin Min article raised four relevant questions, how a pregnant lady could get on a flight, was the baby stillborn, how did she deliver in a hotel, and whether the return to Singapore was pre-planned.

The baby’s body was found on Feb. 27, the couple left Taiwan on Feb. 26.

Advertisement

Related articles

Image collated from Chinapress and TVB News