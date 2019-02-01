Netizens slam parent reluctant to let her children mix with Normal stream students

The topic of streaming has always been a contentious one, and the latest announcement regarding its changes appears to be no different.

On March 10, The Straits Times (ST) published an article titled “End of Streaming: How will changes affect IP schools?“, which included the quote of a housewife by the name of Wendy Chan, who stated that she preferred if her children did not mix with those from the Normal Stream.

The ST article was eventually retitled to “End of streaming: Worries over mixing with Normal students may drive parents to chase IP schools”.

A matter of values

Chan was further quoted by ST that her issue was one of values and upbringing, rather than academic results:

“It’s because of their upbringing – their mindset and values may not be in tandem with what I agree with. It’s not so much about their academic performance.”

She was also reported to have a daughter in Secondary two, within an all-Express school, along with sons in Primary Five and Six.

Slammed by a netizen

Chan’s comment ruffled the feathers of a netizen named Mark Rozells, who took to Facebook to counter Chan’s quote.

Here is Rozells’ post:



“Poisonous” statements

Rozells began his post by taking aim at Chan’s remarks, stating:

“The snobbery and prejudice contained in just a few lines is amazing.”

Highlighting that he was both parent and teacher, Rozells added that in his experience of teaching students from Express, Normal and Integrated Programme (IP), each student had their own unique strengths and challenges, that came from themselves and their families.

Rozells said he had also seen:

“…hardworking, resilient students in Normal stream and lazy, entitled students in IP and Express streams.”

Rozells then segued into his next point, stressing the crucial role of parental upbringing and voicing his concern for Chan’s children.

This led to Rozells’ renewed criticism of Chan, in which he stated:

“I hope one day you will realise just how selfish, small-minded and poisonous your statements are, and I hope your children will be better than you, in spite of you.”

Other netizens react

Rozell’s post received near-universal agreement in the comments section.

Several netizens agreed with Chan ironically, on the grounds that they would prefer not to mix with people like her instead.

One netizen saw it as a generational issue, adding that Chan’s view could be due to the time she was raised in, in which streaming was highly ingrained.

And one netizen pointed out that it was impossible for her children to avoid with mixing with Normal students due to the presence of a particular environment.

A symptom of a larger issue?

Rozells subsequently attempted to situate Chan’s comments in a wider context, adding that it was cause for concern if Chan’s view was the view of the majority.

“If Ms Chan’s perspective is really the prevailing mindset amongst parents out there, then no number of CNA tear-jerker documentaries is going to matter.”

Rozells further stated that such a view would also constitute an urgent need to reform the way students are posted to secondary school.

This brought up the crux of Rozells’ post, in which he alleged that Chan’s view was effectively the face of a prejudiced view that had taken root as a result of policies over time.

Rozells then concluded his post by thanking those who saw the potential of students from the Normal stream — teachers, parents, school administrators and non-Normal students alike.

He also thanked politicians willing to “pay the political cost to tear down barriers that keep the poor, minorities and oppressed down”.

Here is Rozells’ caption in full:

“A friend shared the photo below, from today’s The Straits Times, “End of Streaming: How will changes affect IP schools”, 10 March 2019: “… she would prefer if her children did not mix with those in Normal stream. Ms Chan, 48, explained, “It’s because of their upbringing – their mindset and values may not be in tandem with what I agree with. It’s not so much about academic performance.” (highlighted text) The snobbery and prejudice contained in just a few lines is amazing. Dear Ms Chan, I am also a parent, as well as a teacher. I’ve taught students from different streams – Express, Normal and Integrated Programme (IP). Every student, regardless of stream, has their strengths and challenges, both personal and from their families. I’ve seen hardworking, resilient students in Normal stream and lazy, entitled students in IP and Express streams. And yes, family does play a big part in upbringing, which is why I worry for your children. I hope one day you will realise just how selfish, small-minded and poisonous your statements are, and I hope your children will be better than you, in spite of you. If Ms Chan’s perspective is really the prevailing mindset amongst parents out there, then no number of CNA tear-jerker documentaries is going to matter. A reform of the entire way students are posted to secondary school is urgently needed. Unless of course we want to continue to be a country divided by class. Postscript: Prejudice doesn’t appear overnight. We didn’t suddenly wake up to deep class divisions, not having friends from outside our airconditioned bubbles, living in one of the most unequal countries in the world. Prejudice takes time. It takes root with policies, grows with administrative practices and becomes so intertwined with the very ethos of society that we forget/ ignore it. We manufacture all sorts of fiction to excuse it, to justify it. And just once in a while, the mask slips. And a Wendy Chan appears, showing us the face that is our own, because we too hold those prejudices or we do nothing to challenge them. So, for every brave school administrator who chooses to give students in Normal stream the resources, opportunities and good teachers instead of writing those kids off as deadweight… For every teacher who believes in the students in the Normal stream… For every parent who sees beyond the stream to who the child really is and can become… For every non-Normal student who isn’t an elitist prick… And For every politician who is willing to pay the political cost to tear down the barriers that keep the poor, minorities and the oppressed down… Thank you. As a society we are better than this.”

