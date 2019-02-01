fbpx

Starbucks barista in Canada creates ‘White Rabbit Frap’ & other beloved drinks in Asia

She created them by experimenting with syrups while at work.

Kayla Wong | March 9, 02:21 am

Upsurge

White Rabbit candy is the latest food hype.

It has inspired plenty of White Rabbit flavoured ice cream in Singapore, Los Angeles, and Malaysia.

White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream on sale in American creamery

M’sia ice cream shop does White Rabbit ice cream

A White Rabbit candy-flavoured lip balm was even released in China. 

White Rabbit candy-flavoured lip balm to launch in China on Sept. 20

White Rabbit Starbucks drink

A Starbucks barista, Christy Lee, took the whole bunny thing one step further and managed to create a “White Rabbit candy frap”.

And apparently, the drink tastes pretty legit.

The Toronto-based barista has said that the taste compared to White Rabbit candy is similar: “Currently, it looks like the White Rabbit candy is the most popular mix.”

“My friend actually ordered it today and said it tastes like it!”

After noticing the trend for White Rabbit candy and milk tea, Lee started experimenting with syrups while at work.

She then posted the recipes to her creations on a series of Instagram Stories.

Here they are, in case you want to try customising your drinks at Starbucks too.

White rabbit candy frappuccino (frap)

Recipe

  • Syrup creme frap
  • Brown butter shortbread sauce
    Tall/Grande — 2 pumps
    Venti — 3 pumps

Thai iced tea

Recipe

  • Black iced tea with no extra water
  • No LCS (liquid cane sugar)
  • Sub brown butter shortbread
    Tall — 2 pumps
    Grande — 3 pumps
    Venti — 4 pumps

Milk tea

Recipe

  • Black iced tea with no extra water
  • No LCS
  • Sub classic syrup
  • Splash of cream

Milk tea frap

Recipe

  • Syrup Creme Frap
  • Black sesame sauce
    Tall — 1 pump
    Grande — 2 pumps
    Venti — 3 pumps
  • Black tea powder
    Tall — 2 scoops
    Grande — 3 scoops
    Venti — 4 scoops

Hong Kong lemon tea

Recipe

  • Honey citrus mint tea
  • Sub for English breakfast tea bags

Awesome.

Top image via @whatthechristy

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

