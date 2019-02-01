Starbucks barista in Canada creates ‘White Rabbit Frap’ & other beloved drinks in Asia

White Rabbit candy is the latest food hype.

It has inspired plenty of White Rabbit flavoured ice cream in Singapore, Los Angeles, and Malaysia.

A White Rabbit candy-flavoured lip balm was even released in China.

White Rabbit Starbucks drink

A Starbucks barista, Christy Lee, took the whole bunny thing one step further and managed to create a “White Rabbit candy frap”.

And apparently, the drink tastes pretty legit.

The Toronto-based barista has said that the taste compared to White Rabbit candy is similar: “Currently, it looks like the White Rabbit candy is the most popular mix.”

“My friend actually ordered it today and said it tastes like it!”

After noticing the trend for White Rabbit candy and milk tea, Lee started experimenting with syrups while at work.

She then posted the recipes to her creations on a series of Instagram Stories.

Here they are, in case you want to try customising your drinks at Starbucks too.

White rabbit candy frappuccino (frap)

Recipe

Syrup creme frap

Brown butter shortbread sauce

Tall/Grande — 2 pumps

Venti — 3 pumps

Thai iced tea

Recipe

Black iced tea with no extra water

No LCS (liquid cane sugar)

Sub brown butter shortbread

Tall — 2 pumps

Grande — 3 pumps

Venti — 4 pumps

Milk tea

Recipe

Black iced tea with no extra water

No LCS

Sub classic syrup

Splash of cream

Milk tea frap

Recipe

Syrup Creme Frap

Black sesame sauce

Tall — 1 pump

Grande — 2 pumps

Venti — 3 pumps

Tall — 2 scoops

Grande — 3 scoops

Venti — 4 scoops

Hong Kong lemon tea

Recipe

Honey citrus mint tea

Sub for English breakfast tea bags

Awesome.

Top image via @whatthechristy