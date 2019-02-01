Starbucks barista in Canada creates ‘White Rabbit Frap’ & other beloved drinks in Asia
She created them by experimenting with syrups while at work.
White Rabbit candy is the latest food hype.
It has inspired plenty of White Rabbit flavoured ice cream in Singapore, Los Angeles, and Malaysia.
A White Rabbit candy-flavoured lip balm was even released in China.
White Rabbit Starbucks drink
A Starbucks barista, Christy Lee, took the whole bunny thing one step further and managed to create a “White Rabbit candy frap”.
And apparently, the drink tastes pretty legit.
The Toronto-based barista has said that the taste compared to White Rabbit candy is similar: “Currently, it looks like the White Rabbit candy is the most popular mix.”
“My friend actually ordered it today and said it tastes like it!”
After noticing the trend for White Rabbit candy and milk tea, Lee started experimenting with syrups while at work.
She then posted the recipes to her creations on a series of Instagram Stories.
Here they are, in case you want to try customising your drinks at Starbucks too.
White rabbit candy frappuccino (frap)
Recipe
- Syrup creme frap
- Brown butter shortbread sauce
Tall/Grande — 2 pumps
Venti — 3 pumps
Thai iced tea
Recipe
- Black iced tea with no extra water
- No LCS (liquid cane sugar)
- Sub brown butter shortbread
Tall — 2 pumps
Grande — 3 pumps
Venti — 4 pumps
Milk tea
Recipe
- Black iced tea with no extra water
- No LCS
- Sub classic syrup
- Splash of cream
Milk tea frap
Recipe
- Syrup Creme Frap
- Black sesame sauce
Tall — 1 pump
Grande — 2 pumps
Venti — 3 pumps
- Black tea powder
Tall — 2 scoops
Grande — 3 scoops
Venti — 4 scoops
Hong Kong lemon tea
Recipe
- Honey citrus mint tea
- Sub for English breakfast tea bags
Awesome.
Top image via @whatthechristy
