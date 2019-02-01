fbpx

Woman & child on SIA flight from Mumbai to S’pore questioned after hoax bomb threat made mid-air

The airline is currently assisting with investigations.

Tanya Ong | March 26, 01:58 pm

A bomb threat on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ432 scheduled to land in Changi Airport on March 26, 2019 turned out to be a hoax, according to a Straits Times (ST) report.

Caller claimed there was a bomb

The flight, from Mumbai, India, was scheduled to land in Changi Airport at around 7:30am.

According to ST, the airline apparently received a call while the plane was mid-air.

The caller claimed that there was a bomb on the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

This was after the plane left Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at around 11:35pm (Mumbai time) on March 25.

The plane, which had 263 passengers on board, was escorted safely to Changi Airport by Singapore’s air force and landed at around 8am.

Airline assisting with investigations

According to ST, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

It was also reported that all passengers, except for a woman and a child, disembarked safely and had to undergo security screening before they could leave.

The woman and the child were held back for questioning by the police.

An SIA spokesperson told ST that the airline is currently “assisting the authorities with their investigations” and is “unable to provide further details”.

Top photo via Singapore Airlines’ Facebook.

