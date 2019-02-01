Train otaku in S’pore creates parody of anime opening with SMRT trains

Most people love parodies, and (some) people love anime openings.

One person in Singapore, however, took it to the next level by combining the two elements with his obsession for trains.

Love for trains

The entire video features clips of SMRT trains filmed from various angles, in the day and at night, set to the tune of an upbeat Japanese song.

You can watch the video on YouTube here:

The video was subsequently shared on Reddit Singapore, where a user named nishinihon201 came forward as the creator of the clip.

A self-professed “train otaku”, nishinihon201 stated on the thread that he had been into his “weird hobby” for about nine years.

He also details the perils of behaving suspiciously (i.e. filming) in an MRT station, and explains his passion for trains.

Very emotive

When watching the video, you may have noticed that cuts of the trains are well-paced with the music.

You might even be able to imagine the strains of a sad anime instrumental soundtrack accompanying this gif of a train in a downpour below:

If you’re not familiar with the genre, here’s seven-and-a-half hours of anime openings for your perusal:

Girls und Panzer

The anime opening that nishinihon201 used in the train video he created belonged to an anime called Girls und Panzer.

The show features high school girls competing with each other through tank warfare. Yes, you read that right. Tank warfare.

Check out the original opening here:

Here are some gifs of some hardcore tank action to satisfy your burning curiosity.

In a reply to another user’s question, nishinihon201 mentioned that he chose this particular anime opening as Girls und Panzer was one of his favourite shows back in the day.

nishinihon201 also mentioned that he was inspired by another person’s video, which also features Japanese trains accompanied by Japanese music.

Redditors impressed

Many fellow users were impressed by the quality of the editing of the video.

Some others went on to comment on which rail line they preferred best:

nishinihon201 also chimed in with his favourite train in Singapore:

This guy really knows his trains.

Top photo from bngauw, Youtube