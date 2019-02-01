fbpx

Sophia is a S’porean mum who doesn’t buy toys for her children. Here’s how you can be like Sophia.

You can do it with everyday household items.

Tsiuwen Yeo |Sponsored | March 29, 06:04 pm

Upsurge

Sophia Huang is a Singaporean mum and author who tries not to buy toys for her children.

Instead, she uses upcycled materials to make toys for them. Sophia started with a cardboard kitchen set, and gradually moved on to other fun projects over the years.

Screenshot from video

Like this tank.

Screenshot from video

This bowling set.

Screenshot from video

And this cute little lemonade stand.

Why would she do this? Because toys are expensive, and children would rather play with everyday items anyway.

She’d also rather spend time with her kids than money on them.

What is upcycling?

Upcycling is the act of transforming waste materials or unwanted items into useful products with an environmental value.

You can check out Sophia’s other projects here.

Upcycling even if you’re not a parent

It’s easy to imagine how upcycling can be a fun art project for kids, but it can be useful for adults too.

Here’s how you can upcycle and create items you will actually use, with commonly discarded household materials, like plastics, tin cans, cardboard and fabric.

Tin can organiser

This is something you would pay money for on Taobao. But this can also be an interesting weekend activity for you and your loved ones.

Would you spend money on a movie where you don’t talk with your partner for 3 hours? Or spend less on a fun, interactive activity where you can steal glances and laugh at each other’s clumsiness?

Source: Upcycledtreasures.com

Instructions available here.

Plastic bottle charging dock

No more tripping over wires or worse, scratching your precious new phone because you placed it on the floor.

It is also more hygienic.

Source: makeit-loveit.com

Instructions available here.

Toilet roll cord organisers

This one literally needs no effort. Just a marker and some desire to make things pretty.

Source: onegoodthingbyjillee.com

Idea from here.

Alcohol bottle soap dispenser

Why stop at collecting cool looking alcohol glass bottles? Make them useful. Or, just use them as water jugs.

Source: DIY Playbook

Instructions available here.

Juice/ Yogurt drink bottle vases

So minimalistic. Much chic. Much cheap.

Source: handmadecharlotte.com

Instructions available here.

Old clothes and photo frame jewellery organiser

Very chio. You can also use thumbtacks to hang up your watches. Nice.

Source

Upcycling is a simple and fun way to reduce waste and do your part for the environment. Watch Sophia’s video here:

Top photo from here, here and here.

This sponsored article by the National Environment Agency (NEA) has the writer itching to try some DIY projects. Even though she is clumsy as hell.

This is the first of five articles brought to you by NEA, showing how everyday Singaporeans from different sectors in society can still choose to engage in their own eco-friendly activities that not only benefit the environment, but also positively impact their loved ones and individual well-being.

About Tsiuwen Yeo

Tsiuwen frequently thinks about what to eat for dinner as she's having lunch.

