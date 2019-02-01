Sophia is a S’porean mum who doesn’t buy toys for her children. Here’s how you can be like Sophia.

Sophia Huang is a Singaporean mum and author who tries not to buy toys for her children.

Instead, she uses upcycled materials to make toys for them. Sophia started with a cardboard kitchen set, and gradually moved on to other fun projects over the years.

Like this tank.

This bowling set.

And this cute little lemonade stand.

Why would she do this? Because toys are expensive, and children would rather play with everyday items anyway.

She’d also rather spend time with her kids than money on them.

What is upcycling?

Upcycling is the act of transforming waste materials or unwanted items into useful products with an environmental value.

You can check out Sophia’s other projects here.

Upcycling even if you’re not a parent

It’s easy to imagine how upcycling can be a fun art project for kids, but it can be useful for adults too.

Here’s how you can upcycle and create items you will actually use, with commonly discarded household materials, like plastics, tin cans, cardboard and fabric.

Tin can organiser

This is something you would pay money for on Taobao. But this can also be an interesting weekend activity for you and your loved ones.

Would you spend money on a movie where you don’t talk with your partner for 3 hours? Or spend less on a fun, interactive activity where you can steal glances and laugh at each other’s clumsiness?

Instructions available here.

Plastic bottle charging dock

No more tripping over wires or worse, scratching your precious new phone because you placed it on the floor.

It is also more hygienic.

Instructions available here.

Toilet roll cord organisers

This one literally needs no effort. Just a marker and some desire to make things pretty.

Idea from here.

Alcohol bottle soap dispenser

Why stop at collecting cool looking alcohol glass bottles? Make them useful. Or, just use them as water jugs.

Instructions available here.

Juice/ Yogurt drink bottle vases

So minimalistic. Much chic. Much cheap.

Instructions available here.

Old clothes and photo frame jewellery organiser

Very chio. You can also use thumbtacks to hang up your watches. Nice.

Upcycling is a simple and fun way to reduce waste and do your part for the environment. Watch Sophia’s video here:

